So, when will Pokémon Pokopia release? What other gameplay features are there? For all the info you need, read on.

Pokémon Pokopia is currently scheduled to release in 2026.

This was confirmed in the game's reveal trailer as part of the September 2025 Nintendo Direct.

Unfortunately, that's all the info we got as far as release date is concerned, so whether that means January 2026 or December 2026, we'll just have to wait for more info.

Pokémon Pokopia gameplay details

A life simulation game, Pokémon Pokopia sees you control a Ditto taking the form of a human, and tasks you with creating your own home.

Players can use moves they learn from wild Pokémon to collect resources like wood and rocks, which can then be used to craft all sorts of buildings, furniture and flora for their home.

As players make their home more inviting by adding in specific buildings and plants, more different species of Pokémon will appear, in turn giving you even more moves with which to improve your home further.

The game even features a variety of biomes and weather, as well as a day/night cycle, all of which will affect the look of your home as well as the species of Pokémon that can appear.

In the style of Nintendo's previous smash hit life sim, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players are encouraged to take things slowly, building out their home over time through a rather laid-back gameplay loop.

Is there a Pokémon Pokopia trailer?

Yes, and you can check it out down below!

