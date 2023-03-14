Revealed during the Game Awards 2022, Judas is a narrative-driven first-person shooter that looks to have a lot in common with previous BioShock games. If you showed us screenshots and told us this is BioShock 4, we’d believe you.

Ken Levine is back and the BioShock creator’s latest game, Judas, has a rough release date. Unfortunately, it looks like we might not be playing this one for a while.

This is no bad thing. Ken Levine’s games are known for crafting memorable stories, worlds, and characters. If the gameplay and world design is reminiscent of his most famous creation then there is definite reason to get excited.

Here is everything you need to know about the game, including the Judas release date, pre-order information, gameplay and story details, and what platforms and consoles it’s available on. Scroll to the end of the page to see the game in action too, thanks to a trailer.

The Judas release date is currently unknown. Ghost Story Games is yet to reveal when we can expect to play the anticipated BioShock-like game.

We do know, however, that the game should release by March 2025. Thanks to Eurogamer and a Take-Two earnings report, it’s known that Judas is one of 87 games set to be released by the company between now and the end of March 2025.

However, there's always the possibility a delay could hit the game and see it miss out on this reported window. Fingers crossed this is not the case and we’ll all be playing it before the end of March 2025.

Can I pre-order Judas?

You cannot currently pre-order Judas. You can wishlist the game on Steam and the Epic Games Store, however.

We’ll update this page when pre-orders go live.

Which consoles and platforms can play Judas?

Judas will be available to buy and play on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

It looks as though the game is missing out on previous-generation releases on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. These platforms are most likely not powerful enough to run the game in a stable way without major compromises in resolution/graphics.

Judas gameplay and story details

Judas is a narrative-driven, single-player first-person shooter. In it, you play as the titular Judas attempting to escape from a disintegrating starship.

You’ll face off against creepy enemies and mysterious characters on the starship, with shooting and magical hand powers making the game look as though it has been lifted from the BioShock universe.

It’s said, too, that you’ll make and break alliances with your worst enemies. "Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?" We’ll have to wait and see more of the game before we learn more about its gameplay and story, but for now, we’re definitely intrigued.

Is there a Judas trailer?

Yes! There is a Judas trailer. The reveal trailer tells you what you need to know about the creepy-looking game and offers a glimpse at its detailed world, gameplay, and characters. Check it out below:

