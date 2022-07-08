Currently in development under the working title Terminator Survival Project, the game will put you in the shoes of some human survivors that are trying to keep on living in a world ravished by the infamous killing machines.

Nacon Milan is working on a new Terminator game, and it sounds like it could be an interesting proposition.

The developers from Nacon Milan said on their website, "As revealed during Nacon Connect, we’re thrilled to announce that our next big project will be set in the world of Terminator, one of the world’s most popular and iconic film franchises."

Keep on reading and we'll run through all the key details that have come to light so far about the Terminator Survival Project game.

What is the new Terminator game?

The new Terminator game is a survival-focused experience that will put you in an open-world version of the famous film franchise.

The developers confirmed on their website, "The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic open world and features an original story that builds on the events of the official films."

Explaining the game in a bit more detail, they added: "You play as a group of nuclear apocalypse survivors fighting to stay alive in a time period between Judgment Day and the creation of John Connor’s resistance."

In the Tweet below, Nacon teased that this world will feature "the last vestiges of humanity" being "hounded by terrifying machines", which certainly sounds like a Terminator game! Here's hoping it can pack as many scary moments as the brilliant Alien: Isolation.

When is the Terminator Survival Project release date?

The Terminator Survival Project release date has not been announced yet, with the game's very existence still being fairly new information.

Judging by the fact that the only thing we've seen so far is a CGI trailer (as opposed to actual gameplay footage), we would predict that the new Terminator game will release in late 2023 at the very earliest.

Can I pre-order Terminator Survival Project?

No, pre-orders are not possible yet for Terminator Survival Project. The new Terminator game's price has not yet been confirmed, and there's nowhere to order it yet.

If you're desperate to play a Terminator game, it's worth remembering that 2019's Terminator: Resistance is still available. You could buy that first-person shooter from Amazon and play it while you wait for the survival game.

Latest deals

Which consoles and platforms can play Terminator Survival Project?

Nacon has not yet confirmed the consoles and platforms that will host Terminator Survival Project, but we can hazard a decent guess.

We would expect to see the new Terminator game on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, considering that those are the current systems on sale. Whether the game will reach older hardware like the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch remains to be seen.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Terminator Survival Project gameplay and story

We know that the Terminator Survival Project story places it between the events of Judgement Day and the rise of John Connor's resistance, with players controlling a number of different human survivors.

This places the action at a point where Terminators are everywhere and mankind is recovering from a nuclear blast, without many heroes offering guidance. This being a survival game, it makes sense that you'd be outnumbered by the baddies, needing to sneak around and scrounge together resources in order to survive.

The Terminator Survival Project sounds like it would make a compelling single-player game, or perhaps even a multiplayer experience where players can work together, but Nacon has not yet confirmed whether this will be a solo game or a team affair.

As and when more information comes to light, we'll be sure to update this page. The first wave of gameplay footage is something we're very much looking forward to seeing.

Is there a Terminator Survival Project trailer?

As you might have seen on the Nacon Connect live stream, this is the first trailer for Terminator Survival Project. Take a look below while we wait for more details on the new Terminator game and its release date.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.