So, if you're just hearing about it now and want to get involved, we've answered some FAQs to help you out, including release time, what platforms it's on and if you can play it on Game Pass.

When is the Blue Prince release time?

Blue Prince has a simultaneous release time in all regions at 2pm UTC on 10th April 2025.

Here's that time relative to a few other time zones:

7am PDT

10am CST

10am EDT

3pm BST

4pm CEST

2am AEDT

4am NZDT

What platforms is Blue Prince on?

Blue Prince is available on day one to play on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

If you're an owner of a last-gen console, then unfortunately it doesn't look like the game will be coming to PS4 or Xbox One.

While it hasn't been announced for the Nintendo Switch or Switch 2, we wouldn't be surprised to see it head to the latter when it releases later this year.

Is Blue Prince on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus?

Xbox Game Pass will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus from day one.

Subscribers of both services will be pleased to know that they'll be able to jump in on the game as soon as it launches on both platforms.

Additionally, players who are subscribed to Game Pass PC will be able to play the game on PC – it's not just limited to Xbox console players.

How much does Blue Prince cost to buy?

Depending on which country you're in, the price will change to match your currency.

Here's what Blue Prince costs in a few major countries:

United Kingdom - £25.99

United States - $29.99

European Union - €29.99

Canada - $38.99

Australia - $44.95

Right now, you can also get a 10 per cent discount on Steam as part of a launch sale.

What review scores did Blue Prince get?

Blue Prince received universal acclaim from critics, and is currently sitting at a 92 on review aggregator Metacritic.

That makes Blue Prince the currently highest-rated game release of 2025 on the website.

It's a similar story on fellow aggregator OpenCritic. The website lists Blue Prince as having a Top Critic Average of 90, with 95 per cent of critics recommending the game.

We'll have to wait to see if the user reviews are as glowing once people have time to jump into the game themselves!

