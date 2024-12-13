No one has left Sempiria’s orbit in over 600 years.

Naughty Dog has not revealed the Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet release date. Based on what we know, though, we’re not expecting the game until late 2025 at the earliest.

Don’t be surprised if Intergalactic is given a 2026 or even 2027 release date, either. Naughty Dog likes to take its time on development.

Even though it’s been in the works since 2020, it will still need more time in the development oven.

The trailer might contain a hint of the game’s release date. At 3:19 and then 3:32, we see the number '7202'. 7202 backwards is 2027. Hmm. Could well be a coincidence, but time will tell.

Can I pre-order Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet?

You cannot currently pre-order Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

As the game was only just revealed, and is without a confirmed release date (or even release window), the fact you cannot pre-order Intergalactic as of writing shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Of course, expect the game to be available to pre-order from retailers including the likes of GAME and Amazon in the future.

Which consoles and platforms can play Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet?

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a PS5 exclusive.

As Naughty Dog is at the helm, expect the game to make the most of the PS5 Pro’s extra power.

It’s worth noting that many other PlayStation console exclusives have eventually made their way onto PC, also. We’d be surprised if this doesn’t happen with Intergalactic at some point in the future, too.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet gameplay and story details

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is set thousands of years in the future, and in Naughty Dog’s brand new sci-fi IP, you play as bounty hunter Jordan A Mun, who ends up stranded on planet Sempiria – a planet no one has escaped from in over 600 years.

We don’t know much about its gameplay, but we do see a tiny tease of Jordan wielding an energy sword of some kind against a creepy robot creature. To us, combat looked a little Soulsy (perhaps faster), but time will tell on that front.

Over on the official Naughty Dog website, Neil Druckmann explains that the studio "has been working on this brand new adventure since 2020". It’s been a long time coming.

In terms of the game’s plot, Druckmann reveals: "Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago.

"In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit."

Expect a game that "lives up to the Naughty Dog tradition of creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey".

"This will be the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog’s history, taking our learnings from our previous franchises and pushing them beyond anything we’ve ever done before."

If you’ve watched the trailer, you may well have noticed that Jordan is played by Tati Gabrielle, who appeared in the Uncharted film and is in The Last of Us season 2.

We’re pretty sure that bounty is on Kumail Nanjiani in the trailer, too.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that the game’s score is being composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, so expect plenty of '80s-era synth sci-fi sounds.

Is there an Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet trailer?

Yes, there is an Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet trailer!

Check out its cinematic reveal trailer below to see its lead character and the briefest of gameplay teases. Yes, that’s a Porsche spaceship:

