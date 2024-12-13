Game of Thrones: Kingsroad – New RPG set to release in 2025
Back to Westeros we go!
If you cast your mind back to 2014, Interstellar had just been released, blowing our minds. Brazil got Müllered while hosting the World Cup, and Game of Thrones was at its peak with its fourth season, which is when the new Game of Thrones: Kingsroad RPG is set.
The fourth season is a great time to set this game, during the series’s highest point, enabling players to explore what else was happening elsewhere at this moment.
Unfortunately, it also feels like when this game should’ve been released, instead of over 10 years later, when the hype train has settled and the franchise is no longer the behemoth that it once was.
Below, we will discuss what we know so far, including when it’s set to release, the platforms it will be on, and a look at the trailer that was first revealed at The Game Awards 2024.
When is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad release date?
We expect this game in 2025, but like most of the games announced at The Game Awards, we don’t have an exact release date yet.
We’re also in unchartered territory here, thanks to it being the first Game of Thrones game to be released of this type.
We will have to wait and see when it arrives, but we’ll update this down the line once we know more.
Which consoles and platforms can play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad?
One of the most interesting aspects of this release is that it's only available on mobile platforms.
For now, it’s only appearing on iOS and Android devices, so if you were hoping for a vast RPG set in this universe, this may not be what you’re looking for, thanks to the limitations of mobile gaming.
This isn’t too surprising, given the games Netmarble has also worked on in the past, including Marvel Future Fight, demonstrating the studio’s experience working on well-established franchises.
What is Game of Thrones: Kingsroad?
As mentioned above, the game will be set during the show's fourth season, during which players can choose between three classes. The classes are Knight, Sellsword and Assassin, each with unique weapons to mix up how you approach the game.
Plenty of popular characters from the show are set to appear, from Jon Snow to Jaime Lannister and many more.
From the trailer, it seems you’re part of the Night’s Watch guarding the wall until Jon tasks you to rally the houses along the Kingsroad, allowing you to venture to many iconic locations from the show.
It’s still unclear how long into the show the game lasts and if you get to see the show’s conclusion, but we have seen Drogon is set to appear, teasing his arrival in Westeros, which doesn’t happen until much later in the show.
Game of Thrones: Kingsroad trailer
The trailer highlights this setting, showing off the many iconic characters set to appear while providing a healthy look at some gameplay.
This is one to watch for 2025 for anyone who loves mobile gaming and the show.
