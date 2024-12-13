Unfortunately, it also feels like when this game should’ve been released, instead of over 10 years later, when the hype train has settled and the franchise is no longer the behemoth that it once was.

Below, we will discuss what we know so far, including when it’s set to release, the platforms it will be on, and a look at the trailer that was first revealed at The Game Awards 2024.

We expect this game in 2025, but like most of the games announced at The Game Awards, we don’t have an exact release date yet.

We’re also in unchartered territory here, thanks to it being the first Game of Thrones game to be released of this type.

We will have to wait and see when it arrives, but we’ll update this down the line once we know more.

Which consoles and platforms can play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad?

One of the most interesting aspects of this release is that it's only available on mobile platforms.

For now, it’s only appearing on iOS and Android devices, so if you were hoping for a vast RPG set in this universe, this may not be what you’re looking for, thanks to the limitations of mobile gaming.

This isn’t too surprising, given the games Netmarble has also worked on in the past, including Marvel Future Fight, demonstrating the studio’s experience working on well-established franchises.

What is Game of Thrones: Kingsroad?

As mentioned above, the game will be set during the show's fourth season, during which players can choose between three classes. The classes are Knight, Sellsword and Assassin, each with unique weapons to mix up how you approach the game.

Plenty of popular characters from the show are set to appear, from Jon Snow to Jaime Lannister and many more.

From the trailer, it seems you’re part of the Night’s Watch guarding the wall until Jon tasks you to rally the houses along the Kingsroad, allowing you to venture to many iconic locations from the show.

It’s still unclear how long into the show the game lasts and if you get to see the show’s conclusion, but we have seen Drogon is set to appear, teasing his arrival in Westeros, which doesn’t happen until much later in the show.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad trailer

The trailer highlights this setting, showing off the many iconic characters set to appear while providing a healthy look at some gameplay.

This is one to watch for 2025 for anyone who loves mobile gaming and the show.

