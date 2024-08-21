That would explain the wicked sense of humour.

Curious about what this new project entails? Let's take a look at all we know about Masters of Albion so far.

We're sure it'll put a smile on your face.

More like this

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At the time of writing, there is no release date for Masters of Albion, nor is there a release window.

It's difficult even to speculate at the moment, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as any news surfaces!

Can I pre-order Masters of Albion?

Masters of Albion isn't currently available for pre-order.

However, you can add it to your wishlist on Steam here. As soon as it's available for pre-order, we'll update this page.

Which consoles and platforms can play Masters of Albion?

At the time of writing, Masters of Albion has only been confirmed to release on PC via Steam.

However, a release on consoles – specifically Xbox, with the Fable connection – is possible. If any news about Masters of Albion's platforms pops up, as always, we'll let you know right here.

Masters of Albion gameplay and story details

The aim of the game is similar to a lot of town defence games; customise during the day, and defend in the night. And much like Peter Molyneux's iconic Black and White series, Masters of Albion is a god-mode game. This means the player can interact with the world from an omnipotent perspective and fight off enemies this way.

Interesting, though, here you'll be able to take control of one of the villagers and play the game from a third-person perspective for a while. And if this gets too much – if the villager gets overwhelmed by enemies – it's back to god-mode.

As for the story, we don't know a whole lot (besides the fact that it's set in Fable's Albion universe). But, in the trailer, Molyneux says that Masters of Albion is full of "mystery and story." So who knows what could happen?

And speaking of the trailer...

Is there a Masters of Albion trailer?

There is indeed! It dropped at the Gamescom Opening Night Live, and you can check it out below:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.