However, Xbox have been teasing the return of the popular fantasy game for a while now, and at the Xbox Games Showcase , they finally revealed that a rebooted Fable is on the way (with a curious celebrity star to boot).

The last Fable release date was way back in 2010 (the last proper one, anyway), so you'd be forgiven for thinking the franchise had ended entirely.

So what will the new game entail? Will there be any similarities to the original trilogy, or is it a reboot in name only?

We'll share all we know about the new Fable below, including release date rumours, pre-order options, and any details on story and gameplay. We'll also share that hilarious new trailer.

We don't have any details on the Fable release date just yet, but we hope that the trailer indicates things are in motion. We'll update this page if anything new comes to light!

If we had to guess, we'd predict that the Fable release date probably won't occur until late 2024 at the earliest. It could even be a 2025 release.

Can I pre-order Fable?

It appears you can pre-order Fable at GAME in the UK, if you really want to get your order in as early as humanly possible. Also, we know that it will be available on the Xbox Game Pass whenever its day one release turns out to be!

Which consoles and platforms can play Fable?

As per the entire series, Fable will be an Xbox exclusive, with probable releases on PC at a later date. We can say with almost certainly that it will not release on anything else.

Fable gameplay and story details

We're a little thin on the ground when it comes to gameplay and story details at the moment. However, the trailer reveals that it will remain a comedic fantasy of the Pratchett tradition.

The aforementioned celebrity in the trailer is Richard Ayoade (of the IT Crowd and Travel Man fame), starring as a man obsessed with vegetables. there's a twist, but we'll let you see the trailer for yourself.

Is there a Fable trailer?

There is a Fable trailer, and, as promised, here it is:

