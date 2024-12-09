Unfortunately for PlayStation users, they're currently unable to play – but there is some good news.

The latest instalment of the Indiana Jones story will be on its way to Sony's platform in the not-too-distant future.

When is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to PS5? Keep on reading for everything there is to know about MachineGames' 2024 release.

Will Indiana Jones and the Great Circle come to PS5?

Yes, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is also launching on PS5.

The game launched on PC and Xbox platforms first due to a timed exclusivity deal after Microsoft's multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Bethesda in 2021.

While the game won't launch on Sony's consoles at exactly the same time as its rivals, it's still good news the game is arriving on the platform.

Will Indiana Jones and the Great Circle come to PS4?

Indiana Jones. MachineGames

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will not be released on PS4.

The game isn't available on any of the last console generation, which is certainly disappointing if you've yet to upgrade to a PC or the latest generation.

On the other hand, it does mean that MachineGames hasn't had to deal with hardware limitations, ensuring plenty of graphical detail features throughout the story and various areas of the world.

When will Indiana Jones and the Great Circle come to PS5?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is aiming to launch on PS5 in spring 2025.

Despite Microsoft not providing an official release date yet, we know its release window isn't far away.

For the time being, PC and Xbox is the only place to experience Indy's latest story for the next few months.

