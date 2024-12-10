There are plenty of safe codes in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. You’ll find locked safes and doors that you can open, often filled with goodies waiting to be collected.

Some chests/safes need to be opened to complete Mysteries in the game, while others are simply found when exploring its different locations.

It’s worth noting that small padlocked boxes can be opened by hitting them with a melee attack.

Now then, onto the full list of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle safe codes and combinations.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle safe codes: Combinations for all locks and doors

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Bethesda/Radio Times

Here is the full list (as far as we’re aware based on what we’ve played) of safe codes and combinations for all locks in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Vatican City safe codes

Apostolic Palace safe | Part of the Signs of Trouble Mystery | Code: 1891

| Part of the Signs of Trouble Mystery | Code: Belvedere Courtyard locked chest | Inside a tent in Belvedere Courtyard | Code: 5238

| Inside a tent in Belvedere Courtyard | Code: Father and Son Mystery safe | Part of the Father and Son Mystery – in a room next to Borgia Tower | Code: 5873

| Part of the Father and Son Mystery – in a room next to Borgia Tower | Code: Museum Wing locked chest | Part of the A Date to Remember Mystery – You must start the A Nun in Trouble fieldwork to unlock the museum | Code: 6380

| Part of the A Date to Remember Mystery – You must start the A Nun in Trouble fieldwork to unlock the museum | Code: Museum Wing safe | Found during the A Nun in Trouble fieldwork | Code: 7171

| Found during the A Nun in Trouble fieldwork | Code: Post Office Cellar locked chest | In the cellar of The Vatican Post Office | Code: 1136

| In the cellar of The Vatican Post Office | Code: Sistine Chapel safe | Part of the Secret of Secrets Mystery | Code: 4471

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Gizeh safe codes

Bright Future Mystery locked chest | Part of the Bright Future Mystery | Code: 0926

| Part of the Bright Future Mystery | Code: Main Nazi Encampment laundry room safe | In the main Nazi Compound of Gizeh, next to The Great Pyramid Excavation | Code: 40926

| In the main Nazi Compound of Gizeh, next to The Great Pyramid Excavation | Code: Meteorological Station locked chest | Part of the Cloud Atlas Mystery | Code: 0609

| Part of the Cloud Atlas Mystery | Code: Nazi Vehicle Garage locked chest | In the Nazi Vehicle Garage | Code: 0805

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle The Himalayas safe codes

Officer’s Quarters locked door | Found during the main story mission in The Himalayas | Code: 3666

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Sukhothai safe codes

A Game of Wits safe | Behind the Mak-Yek board in Voss's Camp | Code: 3186

| Behind the Mak-Yek board in Voss's Camp | Code: Submerged hut safe | Part of the Path of Tigers Mystery | Code: 2480

| Part of the Path of Tigers Mystery | Code: Voss’ Gold Stash safe | You’ll find this as part of the main story mission in Sukhothai | Code: 5484

| You’ll find this as part of the main story mission in Sukhothai | Code: Wat Chanasongkram locked chest | Part of the Timely Arrival Mystery | Code: 59404

| Part of the Timely Arrival Mystery | Code: Wat Mahathat locked chest | Part of the Counting Letters Mystery | Code: 4134

