Hopefully, there will be a new LEGO tie-in set when the LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight release date rolls around. If one does, we’ll do our utmost to net you the best LEGO deal we can find!

But enough of that, we have Matt Berry Bane to go crazy over!

LEGO Barman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will release in 2026.

No specific date has been given, so it could be some time before we see the game, or only a few months, but given the ambiguity, we’re leaning towards at least Q3 onwards, as developers will want as much breathing space around the release of GTA 6 in May.

This would mean it could release between June to September, but alternatively, we could be pleasantly surprised and see a release before May.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the meantime, you can look ahead to all the upcoming games in 2025 and beyond to see if there’s something to keep you occupied until the LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight release date!

Can I pre-order LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight?

No, you cannot pre-order LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

We’re not surprised you’re asking, though, as Matt Berry Bane is no doubt worth the price of entry alone!

Once more information comes out, we’ll update you on where to pre-order LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight from, for digital and physical versions.

Which consoles and platforms can play LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight?

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

There’s no word on a Nintendo Switch 2 release, which is a bit of a shame, as LEGO games tend to be a perfect fit for the more family-orientated console.

Seeing as the game is being made to run on the Xbox Series S, it hopefully isn’t too much of a stretch to hold out hope for a Switch 2 port, especially seeing as WB Games released a bespoke version for the original Switch.

If the situation changes, we will let you know!

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight gameplay and story details

The FAQ page for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight states that the game is a "brand-new open world action-adventure video game that invites players to embark on Bruce Wayne's epic journey to become the hero of Gotham City".

The title is said to be "inspired by decades of Batman films, television, comic books, and games, and jam-packed with Batman nostalgia, DC lore, and TT Games’ signature brand of fun-filled LEGO humor".

Not only that, but LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight features seven characters to play as, with these being Batman, Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul.

Each character has unique mechanics, such as Batman’s Batclaw, Catwoman’s whip, Robin’s Line Launcher and Jim Gordon’s foam sprayer.

There are also vehicles to drive, with the iconic Batmobile looking like it may give the Rocksteady rendition from Arkham Knight a run for its money.

In terms of the plot, TT Games says that there will be a "story-led campaign from origin to legend, bringing together iconic moments from the Caped Crusader’s 86-year history in film, television, comic books, and games".

The moment-to-moment gameplay too sounds like it is taking a leaf out of the Rocksteady recipe book, as there will be a "combat system delivering an authentic expression of Batman’s fighting style with fluid attack chains, over-the-top takedowns and powerful gadgets".

Is there a LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight trailer?

Yes, there is a LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight trailer.

It was revealed during Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live, and it’s a real corker. Check it out just below!

What immediately jumps out is just how gorgeous the game looks. Not only do the LEGO models look fantastic, but Gotham City looks suitably moody and rain-soaked, with excellent physically-based materials bringing a lot of texture and life to the visuals.

At times, it almost looks like real LEGO come to life.

What’s more, the TT Games brand of humour is on full show. Matt Berry Bane stepping on LEGO genuinely got a belly laugh out of us when we sat down to watch Gamescom ONL.

And though we’ve already touched on it, it’s clear to see just how much of an inspiration Rocksteady’s Batman games were. After the disappointing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, this somehow feels like the true successor.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.