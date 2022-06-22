But now it very much is official and Square Enix revealed all the details during a livestream event that we may have watched back several times since just to see how brilliant it looks again.

After only the first act of the original Final Fantasy 7 was covered in the last remake, anticipation for the sequel has been high long before it was officially announced.

But when will the remake sequel be released, and what, if anything, do we know about it so far? Read on for all the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth info!

When is the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date?

We can't give you an exact release date just yet, all we know so far is that it is coming "next winter". So it will likely be a big part of the 2023 gaming season then, but there is also every chance that it won't come along until early 2024. We'll keep you posted as soon as we hear more!

Can you pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Surprisingly, considering that the release date is still a way off, you can indeed pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth over at GAME for £59.99. It is worth remembering though that if the price drops and you have already pre-ordered, you will get it for the lowest price it drops to - assuming it drops at all.

Which platforms is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on?

Currently, the only way to play the game appears to be by being a PS5 owner. We didn't expect a release for the PS4 so that makes sense, but having no mention of a PC release has surprised us. There could well be one planned but at the time of writing nothing has been said.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth story and gameplay

The official synopsis for the first one read: "Set in the dystopian cyberpunk metropolis of Midgar, players control mercenary Cloud Strife. He joins AVALANCHE, an eco-terrorist group trying to stop the powerful megacorporation Shinra from using the planet's life essence as an energy source."

The sequel will take place exactly where the original ended, with you beginning a new journey away from Midgar. And you will absolutely want to play through the first one before embarking on the upcoming sequel. It would be a bit like starting watching The Lord of the Rings movies with The Two Towers - enjoyable but you will likely be very confused.

As for gameplay, you know what you are getting with Final Fantasy and the core aspects of the game that you know and love will be present and accounted for. But this could well end up being a different game story-wise than many expected and there are rumours that there will be some big changes from how things played out in the original Final Fantasy 7.

Is there a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer?

Behold the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer in all its glory below - doesn't it look gorgeous?

