But what about Rebirth, the second in the remake trilogy, which released today? It looks to be even bigger than the first, with an impressive amount of trophies to boot.

But how far does it get in the overall story of Final Fantasy 7?

Let's take a closer look at the end point of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Of course, there will be spoilers ahead, so only carry on if you're not bothered!

FF7 Rebirth ending: When will Part 2 cut off?

A lot of fans assumed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth would finish at the end of the original PS1 game's first disc.

That disc ended at the most dramatic - and subsequently iconic - scene in the entire game. We're talking about the moment in the Forgotten Capital, or the City of the Ancients.

So, does Rebirth end there? Does it end later? Or does it end sooner, sparing us the pain?

Well, according to director Yoshinori Kitase, fans' speculations are spot on. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ends at exactly that moment.

In an interview with GQ, he said the following: "The whole of the story of Rebirth is building up to that dramatic climax... When we first started out we knew the first game was going to end with the escape from Midgar... The idea of where to cut off second part of the trilogy wasn’t actually decided.

"Then it naturally became apparent that the Forgotten Capital was going to be the best turning point in the story."

So, there you have it, Rebirth concludes in the City of the Ancients. Which means no snowboarding just yet.

