In the original, we only play the piano a couple of times – one of which is to grab Tifa's final limit break. This time around, though, there's the option to freestyle in a fairly realistic manner. There are already videos circling the internet of Cloud playing funny tunes.

You can also play sheet music that's scattered across the map. Let's take a look at where they are!

FF7 Rebirth Piano song locations: Where to find sheet music

We'll share the location of each of the sheets below. But bear in mind that you can't access a lot of these areas until you've finished certain missions. So you might want to wait until later in the game before you embark on this treasure hunt.

Either way, the complete list of piano sheet music locations are listed below!

On Our Way - Crow's Nest in Junon Region, inside the CAS Base Camp at the settlement.

- Crow's Nest in Junon Region, inside the CAS Base Camp at the settlement. Tifa’s Theme - Costa del Sol in Corel Regio, inside The Royal Coast on the main street of the city centre.

- Costa del Sol in Corel Regio, inside The Royal Coast on the main street of the city centre. Barret’s Theme - North Corel in Corel Region, inside the Rock Bottom bat at the settlement.

- North Corel in Corel Region, inside the Rock Bottom bat at the settlement. Cinco de Chocobo - Gongaga in Gongaga Region, inside a small domed building on Laurel Hill.

- Gongaga in Gongaga Region, inside a small domed building on Laurel Hill. Two Legs? Nothin' To It - Cosmo Canyon in Cosmo Canyon Region, inside the Water Grotto.

- Cosmo Canyon in Cosmo Canyon Region, inside the Water Grotto. Aerith’s Theme - Nibelheim in Nibel Region, on the second floor of Tifa's old house (now the treatment centre).

