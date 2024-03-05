Stealing the Tonberry King’s crown is an objective that has the potential to become troublesome, but we’ve got a helpful explanation below.

How to get Tonberry King's crown in FF7 Rebirth

The Tonberry King's crown can be stolen from the monster by attacking him enough so he enters a pressured state, which will cause the headpiece to fall to the ground.

This side quest is set by Johnny in chapter seven, but before you can even swing a sword or cast a spell at the Tonberry King, you will need to progress in the game to chapter nine and navigate to the southern area of the Coral region.

Once there, you must complete four lifespring crystal locations which, in turn, will reveal the whereabouts of the King.

The objective will be highlighted on your map as Heavy Lies the Crown, but do not enter battle with the creature until a member of your combat party has the Steal materia equipped.

Engage in combat and attack the King so he becomes pressured. If you are unsure of how to cause your opponent to enter the pressured state, we have a helpful explainer you can read here.

Only then will the crown fall off his head to the ground. Using your combatant with the Steal materia equipped, you can target the prize and collect it.

Although, to walk away with the crown, you must eliminate the Tonberry King in the rest of the fight. Then, you can return it to Johnny and complete your objective.

If learning visually is easier for you, PerfectParadox has a short video on YouTube that demonstrates exactly what to do.

That is everything you need to know about this mischievous task in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Stuck with other parts of the game? Why not check out our explainers on where to find all of the sheet music, or how to obtain all the game's weapons.

