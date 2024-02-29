Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy guide: Full list of FF7 trophies & Platinum
Platinum the second instalment of the remake trilogy with this guide!
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the sequel to 2020's Remake, and the second in the trilogy retelling Final Fantasy 7's story, has finally arrived.
It's time to leave Midgar and explore the expansive world map outside.
Critics are already praising it, and we have no doubt that old-school fans and newcomers alike will lose themselves in the retelling of this classic tale.
It's going to be a long one, though, and if you're a trophy hunter it's going to take a while to get that Platinum. Final Fantasy 16 had 50 trophies, and there's even more here.
If this prospect feels daunting, fear not! We'll share the complete Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list so you know what you're looking for.
How many trophies does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have?
Before we get into the list, you might be wondering exactly what you're in for. Basically, how many trophies are in the game?
Overall, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has 61 Trophies. They consist of 54 Bronze trophies, five Silver, one Gold and, of course, the Platinum.
Ready to start trophy hunting? Let's equip some materia, pull an angsty face, and get started.
Full list of FF7 trophies
We'll list the lot below, from Bronze to Platinum:
- Never Meet Your Heroes (bronze) - Complete Chapter 1
- Swampy Situation (bronze) - Complete Chapter 2
- Make Mine Back (bronze) - Complete Chapter 3
- The President's Commendation (bronze) - Complete Chapter 4
- Cryptic Cameo (bronze) - Complete Chapter 5
- Fun in the Sun (bronze) - Complete Chapter 6
- The Price of Progress (bronze) - Complete Chapter 7
- Worth the Weight? (bronze) - Complete Chapter 8
- Crying Out (bronze) - Complete Chapter 9
- Stars Fell from My Eyes (bronze) - Complete Chapter 10
- You're Not Murasaki (bronze) - Complete Chapter 11
- Hearts Out, Dukes Up (bronze) - Complete Chapter 12
- I'm Here for You (bronze) - Complete Chapter 13
- Confluence of Worlds (bronze) - Complete Chapter 14
- I Got This (bronze) - Win a Battle
- Exploitative Practices (bronze) - Exploit an enemy's weakness
- Unfettered Friendship (bronze) - Free a bound ally
- Staggered Learning (bronze) - Stagger an enemy
- Break It Down (bronze) - Use a limit break
- Fledgling Summoner (bronze) - Invoke a summon
- Team Player (bronze) - Use a synergy skill
- No "I" in "Synergy" (bronze) - Use a synergy ability
- Entering New Markets (bronze) - Complete a Quest
- Weapons 101 (bronze) - Max out a weapon ability's proficiency
- A Materia World (bronze) - Level up an orb of materia
- New Blood (bronze) - Raise your Queen's Blood rank
- Caching In (bronze) - Complete your search of a cache location
- I Brake for Chocobos (bronze) - Repair three chocobo stops
- Expert Ex-kweh-vator (bronze) - Use a chocobo to find two treasures buried by rabbits
- You Work for Me Now (bronze) - Defeat a summon in battle and obtain its materia
- Intelligence Aide (bronze) - Gather world intel at five separate locations
- Intelligence Specialist (bronze) - Gather world intel at 50 separate locations
- Director of Regional Intelligence (bronze) - Gather all pieces of world intel in a region
- Founder's Bonus (bronze) - Obtain a protorelic in the grasslands
- Fort Condor Commander (bronze) - Obtain a protorelic in the Junon region
- Cactuar Crusher (bronze) - Obtain a protorelic in the Corel region
- Honorary Turk (bronze) - Obtain a protorelic in the Gongaga region
- The Gambit Paid Off (bronze) - Obtain a protorelic in the Cosmo Canyon region
- Professional Handler (bronze) - Obtain a protorelic in the Nibel region
- Moogle Lover (bronze) - Max out your moogle emporium merchant rank
- Bladesman of Legend (silver) - Defeat Gilgamesh
- Materia Completionist (silver) - Develop all possible materia together with Chadley
- 7th, Assemble! (bronze) - Recruit all Midgar 7th Infantry units for the parade in Junon
- Stealing the Show (bronze) - Win the prize for outstanding performance in the Junon Parade
- Card Royalty (bronze) - Win the Queen's Blood tournament held on board the Shinra-8
- Critically Acclaimed (bronze) - Receive a review of S or higher for your performance in Loveless at the Golden Saucer
- 1-Star Startup (bronze) - Donate 10 items to the treasure trove at Johnny's Seaside Inn
- 3-Star Hotel (bronze) - Donate 30 items to the treasure trove at Johnny's Seaside Inn
- 5-Star Hotel (silver) - Donate 60 items to the treasure trove at Johnny's Seaside Inn
- 7-Star Hotel (gold) - Inform Johnny that you have donated all possible items to his treasure trove
- Polygonal Prizefighter (bronze) - Defeat Sephiroth in 3D Brawler
- Piano Virtuoso (bronze) - Play all six Piano Outreach Association songs well enough to receive remuneration
- Are You Not Entertained? (bronze) - Complete all bouts in the Musclehead Colosseum
- Hall of Famer (bronze) - Win all chocobo races
- My Job Here Is Done (bronze) - Complete all quests
- Grind It Out (bronze) - Attain Level 70 with a character
- Staggering Success (bronze) - Deal 300 per cent or more damage to a staggered enemy
- Well-Rounded (bronze) - Master all weapon abilities and limit breaks, including those found in folios
- Of Hardy Stock (silver) - Complete all chapters on Hard difficulty
- Virtually Renowned (silver) - Complete all of Chadley's combat simulations
- The Planet's Hope (platinum) - Earn all Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophies
