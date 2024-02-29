On the other hand, there are also plenty of people willing to wait to play the latest Final Fantasy game at the highest possible performance, looking to take advantage of the graphic capabilities that PC offers.

How long PC players will be waiting is still unknown. What we do know is that Final Fantasy's history provides a timeline of when it may arrive on other platforms, as well as details of Sony and Square Enix's exclusivity agreement.

Combine all of this and a release window estimation becomes a bit clearer.

Read on for everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC, alongside when we think the game may arrive on the platform.

Will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth come to PC?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Square Enix

Square Enix has yet to announce that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will come to the PC platform.

This doesn't mean it won't arrive in the future, with the developer's history being a good indicator that Rebrith will eventually come to PC.

Both Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 16 – the most recent releases in the franchise – arrived on PC or are in the works, respectively.

When could Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth come to PC? Our best guess

Cloud in FF7 Rebirth. Square Enix

No official release date or announcement regarding Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth coming to PC has been confirmed by Square Enix - however, we have a sneaky suspicion of when it might happen.

First off, the trailers for Rebirth feature small text at the bottom stating: "Not available on other platforms until at least 29/05/2024."

So, this means that the exclusivity deal between Sony and Square Enix is only three months long, ending on 29th May 2024. Yet, with the PC release of Rebirth not yet announced, it's unlikely to happen that fast.

The best way is to look at the timeline of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. That game first came to PlayStation 4 on 10th April 2020, before receiving an enhanced version for PlayStation 5 – known as Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade – on 10th June 2021.

The same enhanced version was ported to PC on 16th December 2021, just over 20 months after first launching on the PlayStation platform.

With this in mind, it's fair to assume that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth could come to PC sometime around October 2025. It might be sooner, it might later – it all depends on Square Enix's plans and whether DLC will be included too.

Another example to go off is Final Fantasy 16, which launched exclusively on PS5 on 22nd June 2023. It was then revealed in September 2023 that a PC version was in the works, although we're still to get a release date at the time of writing.

As a result, we'd expect Final Fantasy 16 to come to PC in 2024, followed by Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in 2025 - potentially close to the winter period, as mentioned prior.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is now available across PlayStation 5. If you can't wait that long to experience Cloud, Tifa, Barret and Aerith's latest adventure, make sure to check out the best PS5 deals for the month.

