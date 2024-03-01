It's usually Aerith that you take for a ride on the big wheel, but with a few tweaks the lucky person could be Tifa or Barret.

So, is this tradition continued in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which released on PS5 yesterday?

There are plenty of elements from the original that have been padded out for Rebirth, and this romancing section is one of them.

So, how do we get a date with Tifa this time around? And what about the more burly and muscular options? Let's take a look.

How to romance Tifa in FF7 Rebirth explained

If you want to take the alternative choice in this part of the love triangle, you'll need to actively make some choices prior to the date in the Gold Saucer.

So, how do we romance Tifa? Well, in Final Fantasy Rebirth, the romancing mechanic has been padded out into a whole new system called Bonds of Friendship.

There are a few ways to increase your bond with Tifa, but let's start with the decisions you make across the pre-date chapters in the main story:

In Chapter 4, Dawn of a New Era , you'll disguise yourself in a military uniform and infiltrate the Junon parade, celebrating the arrival of new president Rufus Shinra. Putting on a decent show in the parade and beating the other team will strengthen your Bond of Friendship. Bear in mind that this will also strengthen your bond with Aerith.

, you'll disguise yourself in a military uniform and infiltrate the Junon parade, celebrating the arrival of new president Rufus Shinra. Putting on a decent show in the parade and beating the other team will strengthen your Bond of Friendship. Bear in mind that this will also strengthen your bond with Aerith. In Chapter 6, Fool’s Paradise , you'll want to make Cloud's outfit match Tifa's. So if you choose Wild Surf for Cloud, choose Shining Spirit for Tifa. Also, before the boss fight, make sure you're in Tifa's party.

, you'll want to make Cloud's outfit match Tifa's. So if you choose Wild Surf for Cloud, choose Shining Spirit for Tifa. Also, before the boss fight, make sure you're in Tifa's party. In Chapter 8, All That Glitters, if you've been building a strong bond with Tifa beforehand then she'll be your partner in the Rosa in the Loveless play. Get a high score in the play to strengthen your bond further.

There are also quite a few moments in the game prior to the date where you need to respond to Tifa in the right way. This is one way to make your "bond" with her as high as it can be, increasing your chance of choosing her on the night.

We'll list those moments, and the right response, down below:

In Chapter 2, A New Journey Begins , in front of the mako tank, Tifa will ask you "This tank remind you of anything?" Respond with "The place I made that promise to you."

, in front of the mako tank, Tifa will ask you "This tank remind you of anything?" Respond with In Chapter 4, Dawn of a New Era , at the Junon Inn, Tifa will ask you "Do you remember a guy named Emilio?" Respond with "Only person from the village I remember is you."

, at the Junon Inn, Tifa will ask you "Do you remember a guy named Emilio?" Respond with In Chapter 6, A New Journey Begins , at the mini bar on the beach, Tifa will say "Feels like it's been ages since Seventh Heaven." Respond with "Lot's happened since then."

, at the mini bar on the beach, Tifa will say "Feels like it's been ages since Seventh Heaven." Respond with In Chapter 9, The Planet Stirs , follow the trail from the flower alter to find Tifa outside a house. She will ask "What sorta thing would you go for?" Respond with "Gonna go with pot roast."

, follow the trail from the flower alter to find Tifa outside a house. She will ask "What sorta thing would you go for?" Respond with In Chapter 10, Watcher of the Vale, in the crowd Tifa will ask "Did I sound as awkward as I felt?" Respond with "You just gotta laugh it off."

There are also a few side quests, the completion of which will improve your bond with Tifa. They are the following:

A Rare Card Lost

Calling All Frogs

Dreaming of Blue Skies

Gold Cup or Bust

Bodybuilders in a Bind

My White-Haired Angel

You should also pay attention to the first time you use synergy skills. If you execute them successfully for the first time with your partner, the Bond of Friendship will grow with them!

Are there other romance options in FF7 Rebirth?

However, the date at the Gold Saucer isn't just between the Cloud-Aerith-Tifa love triangle. Cloud can also take Barret, Red XIII and Yuffie for a ride in the big wheel.

They're not all romantic in nature, but if the Bond of Friendship is higher in any of these characters, they'll be the lucky wheel companion.

