FF7 Rebirth weapons: Full list & how to get them all

As each of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's weapons are bespoke towards specific characters, we'll list them as such. And we'll begin with the spiky-haired angsty mercenary himself:

Cloud's Weapons in FF7 Rebirth

Buster Sword - automatically equipped in Cloud's inventory at the start.

- automatically equipped in Cloud's inventory at the start. Sleek Saber - found in the treasure chest with purple lights at the Abandoned Dock.

- found in the treasure chest with purple lights at the Abandoned Dock. Rune Blade - found in the treasure chest with purple lights by the Rest Stop Vending Machine in the Starboard Connecting Passage in Junon.

- found in the treasure chest with purple lights by the Rest Stop Vending Machine in the Starboard Connecting Passage in Junon. Umbral Blade - found in the wooden treasure chest with purple lights near the front door of Solemnitude Manor in The Dustbowl.

- found in the wooden treasure chest with purple lights near the front door of Solemnitude Manor in The Dustbowl. Crystal Sword - found in the treasure chest with purple lights in the Freight Corridor of the Gongaga Reactor.

- found in the treasure chest with purple lights in the Freight Corridor of the Gongaga Reactor. Igneous Saber - found in the treasure chest with purple lights on a platform in the Northern Ridge Upper Level of Mt. Nibel.

- found in the treasure chest with purple lights on a platform in the Northern Ridge Upper Level of Mt. Nibel. Slipstream Saber - found in the Corridor of Trepidation on the Labyrinth Ceiling level of the Temple of the Ancients. It's in a stone treasure chest with purple lights on the platform above ivy you can climb.

Barret's Weapons in FF7 Rebirth

Gatling Gun - automatically equipped in Barret's inventory at the start.

- automatically equipped in Barret's inventory at the start. Hi-Caliber Rifle - found in the treasure chest with purple lights on the north end of the of the swamp island in the Grasslands, south of the Abandoned Dock.

- found in the treasure chest with purple lights on the north end of the of the swamp island in the Grasslands, south of the Abandoned Dock. Barrage Blaster - found in the wooden treasure chest with purple lights on the cliff's edge in room 1F, on ground floor of the Railway Control Tower in the Coal Mines.

- found in the wooden treasure chest with purple lights on the cliff's edge in room 1F, on ground floor of the Railway Control Tower in the Coal Mines. Vulcan Cannon - found in the wooden Treasure Chest with purple lights in the north side of the Scrapyard Prison Cell in the Corel Desert.

- found in the wooden Treasure Chest with purple lights in the north side of the Scrapyard Prison Cell in the Corel Desert. Fafnir Rifle - finish the Odd Job The Pursuit of Perfection in the Gongaga region.

- finish the Odd Job The Pursuit of Perfection in the Gongaga region. Calamitous Bazooka - on the southern end of the Gate of Anger room, on the Chamber of Sacrifice level in the Cave of the Gi, look for the treasure chest with purple lights.

- on the southern end of the Gate of Anger room, on the Chamber of Sacrifice level in the Cave of the Gi, look for the treasure chest with purple lights. Battle Cry - in the Hall of Life on the first tier of the Temple of the Ancients, head to the Corridor of Catastrophe and open the stone treasure chest with purple lights.

Tifa's Weapons in FF7 Rebirth

Leather Gloves - automatically equipped in Tifa's inventory at the start.

- automatically equipped in Tifa's inventory at the start. Slyph Gloves - head to the Storage room in the Northern Quarry, on the 1st Tier of the Mythril Mine, and look for the the treasure chest with purple lights by a ladder.

- head to the Storage room in the Northern Quarry, on the 1st Tier of the Mythril Mine, and look for the the treasure chest with purple lights by a ladder. Kaiser Knuckles - in the first Freight Room on the Cargo Deck in Shinra-8, look for the treasure chest with purple lights by the smashable boxes.

- in the first Freight Room on the Cargo Deck in Shinra-8, look for the treasure chest with purple lights by the smashable boxes. Dragon Claws - get a Rank III Score on the Desert Rush game in The Dustbowl.

- get a Rank III Score on the Desert Rush game in The Dustbowl. Tiger Fangs - found in the treasure chest with purple lights in the Output Regulation in the Gongaga Reactor.

- found in the treasure chest with purple lights in the Output Regulation in the Gongaga Reactor. Crystal Gloves - in the Garm Pass, in the Nibel Region, open the treasure chest with purple lights in front of Building G-02.

- in the Garm Pass, in the Nibel Region, open the treasure chest with purple lights in front of Building G-02. Járngreipr - in the second tier level of the Temple of Ancients, open the the stone treasure chest with purple lights in the Corridor of Currents.

Aerith's Weapons in FF7 Rebirth

Guard Stick - automatically equipped in Aerith's inventory at the start.

- automatically equipped in Aerith's inventory at the start. Timeless Rod - in the red chocobo barn at Bill's Ranch, look for the the wooden treasure chest with purple lights near the tack shop.

- in the red chocobo barn at Bill's Ranch, look for the the wooden treasure chest with purple lights near the tack shop. Empress's Scepter - in the Under Junon Inn, head to the third room on the first floor. Open the purple chest.

- in the Under Junon Inn, head to the third room on the first floor. Open the purple chest. Wizard's Rod - head southwest from Mt. Corel Ascent Rest Spot in the Corel Region, and look for a purple chest by some water.

- head southwest from Mt. Corel Ascent Rest Spot in the Corel Region, and look for a purple chest by some water. Ceremonial Staff - in the Village of the Gi, head to the Rest Spot in Outcasts' Shore and look for the purple chest.

- in the Village of the Gi, head to the Rest Spot in Outcasts' Shore and look for the purple chest. Plumose Rod - in the Shinra Manor, head to the Simulator Control Room in the Mako Research Facility section and open the purple chest.

- in the Shinra Manor, head to the Simulator Control Room in the Mako Research Facility section and open the purple chest. Gambanteinn - in the Temple of the Ancients, head to the Hall of Life and open the purple chest under the stairs that lead to the Order's Altar.

Red XIII's Weapons in FF7 Rebirth

Mythril Collar - automatically equipped in Red XIII's inventory at the start.

- automatically equipped in Red XIII's inventory at the start. Renegade's Collar - in the Mythril Mine, head to the Rest Spot in the Subterranean Terrace on the lower layer and open the purple chest.

- in the Mythril Mine, head to the Rest Spot in the Subterranean Terrace on the lower layer and open the purple chest. Silver Collar - get a Rank III Score on the Run Wild game in Costa Del Sol.

- get a Rank III Score on the Run Wild game in Costa Del Sol. Amethyst Collar - in the the Old South Corel Mine in the Corel Region, head to the Colliery No. 1 room and open the purple chest.

- in the the Old South Corel Mine in the Corel Region, head to the Colliery No. 1 room and open the purple chest. Golden Collar - in the Gongaga Reactor, head to the Coolant Control on the B3 floor and open the purple chest.

- in the Gongaga Reactor, head to the Coolant Control on the B3 floor and open the purple chest. Mystic Collar - in the Cave of the Gi, head to the Hall of Diversion on the Chamber of Folly level and inspect the Watcher's Glaive artifact on the stone platform.

- in the Cave of the Gi, head to the Hall of Diversion on the Chamber of Folly level and inspect the Watcher's Glaive artifact on the stone platform. Brísingamen - in the Temple of the Ancients, head to the Corridor of Repose room on the Hall of Life tier and open the purple chest.

Yuffie Weapons in FF7 Rebirth

4-Point Shuriken - automatically equipped when Yuffie joins your party.

- automatically equipped when Yuffie joins your party. Savage Dagger - already in Yuffie's inventory as soon as she joins.

- already in Yuffie's inventory as soon as she joins. Twin Viper - in the Coal Mines, head to the conveyor generator switch in the Preparation Plant and open the purple chest.

- in the Coal Mines, head to the conveyor generator switch in the Preparation Plant and open the purple chest. Bird of Prey - in Gongaga Village, head to the house with the Rest Spot in the Felicia Commons. A purple chest will be inside.

- in Gongaga Village, head to the house with the Rest Spot in the Felicia Commons. A purple chest will be inside. Crescent Sickle - get a Rank III score on the Glide de Chocobo Training Course No. 1 game in the Cosmo Canyon Region.

- get a Rank III score on the Glide de Chocobo Training Course No. 1 game in the Cosmo Canyon Region. Crystalline Cross - in the Gold Saucer, head to the Utilidor maintenance area on the Park - 1F level. There's a purple chest by the stairs.

- in the Gold Saucer, head to the Utilidor maintenance area on the Park - 1F level. There's a purple chest by the stairs. Fuma Shuriken - in Temple of the Ancients, head to the Shrine of Ambition in the Hall of Ressurection and open the purple chest on the platform.

Cait Sith's Weapons in FF7 Rebirth

Yellow Megaphone - automatically equipped when Cait Sith joins your party.

- automatically equipped when Cait Sith joins your party. Iron Megaphone - automatically in Cait Sith's inventory as they join.

- automatically in Cait Sith's inventory as they join. Red Megaphone - in Gongaga Village, head to the cave lit up by torches in Gongaga Gorge. A purple chest is inside.

- in Gongaga Village, head to the cave lit up by torches in Gongaga Gorge. A purple chest is inside. Resounding Megaphone - in the Gongaga Airstrip, look for a purple chest next to a pile of pallets.

- in the Gongaga Airstrip, look for a purple chest next to a pile of pallets. Crystal Megaphone - in Cosmo Canyon, head to the Observatory Treasury and open the purple chest.

- in Cosmo Canyon, head to the Observatory Treasury and open the purple chest. Golden Megaphone - in the Shinra Manor, head to the Specimen Testing room in the Mako Research Facility level and open the purplechest.

- in the Shinra Manor, head to the Specimen Testing room in the Mako Research Facility level and open the purplechest. Gjallarhorn - in the, Nibel Region bring 45 Chocograss to the Chocograss Collector at the Chocobo Sage's Manor.

