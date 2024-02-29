Of course, this knowledge allows you to work out how far you have left to go.

So, how many chapters does FF7 Rebirth have, and what coolly cryptic names have been given to those main story missions? Keep on reading to find out!

How many chapters are in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has 14 chapters, we can confirm now that the game is out.

This means that FF7 Rebirth, the second part of this remake trilogy, is four chapters shorter than 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

That being said, the new game has some big open-world areas and plenty of side activities to do, so it should still keep you busy for decent length of time.

Full list of FF7 Rebirth chapters - All main story missions

Be warned that some of the FF7 Rebirth mission names could be interpreted as mild spoilers!

To help you work out how far you have still to go in FF7 Rebirth, here's the full list of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth chapters:

Fall of a Hero A New Journey Begins Deeper into Darkness Dawn of a New Era Blood in the Water Fool's Paradise Those Left Behind All That Glitters The Planet Stirs Watcher of the Vale The Long Shadow of Shinra A Golden Key Where Angels Fear to Tread End of the World

And if you're wondering about which point in the story the FF7 Rebirth ending will cut off at, click the link in this sentence to find out.

How many hours will it take to beat FF7 Rebirth?

With Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth still being pretty new, the community-driven data platform HowLongToBeat has not filled up with that much information yet.

Thankfully, Game Informer went straight to the source. After hearing from game director Naoki Hamaguchi at a preview event, the trusted publication's Brian Shea said, "Even just focusing on the main storyline, players can still expect about 40 hours of gameplay."

Game Informer added: "Meanwhile, those who do a good amount of side content should expect approximately a 60-hour playthrough, while the most dedicated sidequesters could top the 100-hour mark for their save file."

For comparison, 2020's Remake part one — on HowLongToBeat — averages 33 hours for the main story and 86 hours for completionists.

Fourteen chapters may look short as a topline stat for Rebirth, but it sounds like this game is still one you can spend a lot of time with!

