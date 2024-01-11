Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

From first person shooters, to fantasy epics, to horrors that even now make our blood run cold, whittling the thousands of PlayStation 1 games into a small list was never going to be easy. But, always up for a challenge, we thought we'd give it a try.

The best PS1 games of all time

The PS1 in all its glory! Sony

We'll do our best to make this a varied list that showcases the diverse games that appeared on that iconic grey console.

Note that many of these games can only be bought second-hand at this point, unless they've been re-released on recent platforms, because the PS1 does not have an in-built online store for digital downloads. There was only ever a finite number of discs.

In no particular order, here are the best PS1 games in our humble opinion!

Metal Gear Solid (1998)

The first Metal Gear Solid is technically the third title in the Snake saga, but this is where the Kojima methodology we know today was born. Long cutscenes, longer conversations, spine tingling music, eclectic boss fights, a stealth mission to save the world that isn't what it seems, and – of course – more fourth wall breaks than Deadpool could dream of.

But it's the moody atmosphere of Shadow Moses island that lingers in your memory for years after you finish playing. We can still hear Snake's footsteps in the snow, the bang of a chaff grenade, the ring of the codec, the howl of the wolves.

Buy now from eBay or order the recent Master Collection from Amazon

Medal of Honor (1999)

Box art for Medal of Honour on PS1. Dreamworks Interactive

Back in the days when first person shooters were labelled "Doom clones" and written off, EA released a title that showed what else the genre could do. Medal of Honor was a passion project of filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who came up with the idea while filming Saving Private Ryan.

With real historical footage for cutscenes, and veteran Dale Dye as military advisor, it proved that games could be both fun and respectful of heavy subject matter.

Buy now from eBay

Spider-Man (2000)

Box art for Spider-Man on PS1. Activision / Marvel / Neversoft

Introducing a generation of gamers to the web-slinging hero before Sam Raimi's films, 2000's Spider-Man finally translated the comics into a video game. It was difficult before the 3D era, but here we could fight, swing over to another building and climb any wall or ceiling in sight. This freedom made us feel like a superhero ourselves.

It's still worth playing today for its zany sense of humour, for which Activision was known thanks to its Tony Hawk's series. And let's not forget the voice of Stan Lee, who is absolutely delightful as the game's narrator.

Buy now from eBay

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 (2000)

THPS2.

If you bought a skateboard in the late '90s or early 2000s, it was probably because you were obsessed with the Pro Skater series from Activision. Every game was a cultural moment, but the second one in particular stands out.

It was a joy to learn (and land) the moves, the environments and graphics improved on the first, and the song are still on our playlists to this day. And we could skate as Spider-Man, which was everything we could have wanted, really.

Buy now from eBay or order the recent 1+2 Remaster from Amazon

Tomb Raider 2 (1997)

Lara Croft is the personification of gaming in the '90s, and she was one of the leading mascots of the original PlayStation. Leading the way for Nathan Drake, the Tomb Raider games combined exploration, gunplay, and a thirst for the treasure of ancient civilizations.

Lara's second outing is the most memorable for many reasons; the vehicles, wall climbing, locking the butler in the freezer... what more could you want?

Buy now from eBay or order the new Remastered trilogy from Amazon

Tekken 3 (1998)

Box art for Tekken 3. Namco

The third in the iconic fighting series not only pushed the PlayStation to the limit with its graphics, but added a fluidity to the gameplay that gave Tekken the flare it's now known for. Whether you button mashed or actually learned the moves, it's hard to forget how mesmerising Eddy Gordo's capoeira was.

Set two decades after the last instalment, Tekken 3 reinvented the series. With a new generation of fighters came a deeper lore, wilder cinematic cutscene endings, and innovative new modes – including a ball game, and the Streets of Rage style Tekken Force.

Buy now from eBay

Resident Evil (1996)

Box art for the original Resident Evil on PS1. Capcom

The 1998 sequel usually features on lists like this, but the first Resident Evil has an atmosphere unbeaten in later instalments. Campy dialogue aside, exploring the mansion as Chris or Jill was a terrifying experience.

Even as you got to know the corridors, halls, gardens, and labs, there was always a sense of dread. The pre-rendered environments had a sharp and realistic quality, which contributed to our fear as we solved puzzles and weaved between zombies, saving our limited ammo.

Buy now from eBay or order the recent Origins Collection

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (1997)

Box art for Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee on PS1. GT Interactive

One of the strangest games on the PS1, the first Oddworld was a title that lived up to its name. Players took control of Abe, a slave who decides to rebel against his capitalist overlords after finding out he and his fellow Mudokons are to be harvested for meat. Part puzzler, part platformer, part stealther, it was a game that thought outside the box yet kept things simple in a 2D environment.

Absurdly, moving settings in 2D are prevalent in today's indies, from Little Nightmares to Inside and Limbo. We'd argue that this is Abe's legacy.

Buy now from eBay or PlayStation (available with PS Plus Premium on modern systems)

Crash Team Racing (1999)

Box art for Crash Team Racing on PS1. Naughty Dog

Crash Team Racing released after the third in the series, and it was a celebration of all that had come before. On Karts. The single player adventure mode is a racing version of the standard Crash Bandicoot games; explore levels, collect items, and unlock new worlds by winning races and beating bosses.

It's the multiplayer modes that most will remember though. In pretty much every 1999 party there would be a CTR TV in the corner with a four-way split screen, Crash & co drifting a corner or launching weapons in one of the battle arenas.

Buy now from eBay or order the recent remaster from Amazon

Silent Hill (1999)

Yes, we promised variety and here's another horror. But Silent Hill did something different. We weren't an armed member of the military or police, but a lost civilian looking for his daughter in a strange misty town.

The graphics have aged, but this only adds to the nightmarish quality when we play today. It's a game of psychological torment that still holds up. Very rarely has the helplessness of our nightmares been simulated so well.

Buy now from eBay

Spyro the Dragon (1998)

Box art for Spyro on PS1. Insomniac Games

Another flagship platformer of the PS1, Spyro gave us rich open worlds that were a joy to explore. Taking control of the adorable fire-breathing reptile, we were enchanted at every turn as we glided, charged, and rammed our way through the gem strewn environments.

It was a relaxing and ambient affair, but still had its challenging moments (such as the Gnasty Gnorc fight).

Buy now from eBay or order the recent remaster from Amazon

Silent Bomber (1999)

Box art for Silent Bomber on PS1. Bandai

Not a huge title that everyone remembers, but Silent Bomber remains one of the most original, fun, and addictive games of all time. Taking control of mercenary and war criminal Jutah Fate, our mission was to destroy the enemy – and everything in sight – by casting and stacking a variety of bombs while dashing and weaving around enemy fire.

CyberConnect's Silent Bomber had a thumping techno soundtrack, endless action, RPG elements, and a pretty decent story. It was Bomberman thrown into a frantic 3D cyberpunk world, and it deserves more recognition today.

Buy now from eBay

Final Fantasy VII (1997)

Box art for Final Fantasy VII on PS1. Square Enix

The seventh Final Fantasy, and the first 3D entry, was the introduction for many to the epic RPG series from Square that reinvents itself with every game. We can't think of a more impactful PlayStation title than Final Fantasy VII, given that the story is still being told and retold in 2024.

It's a huge world with a deep lore. You could even miss out on major protagonists on your first run. As you progress through the story, doing battle and get stronger – levelling up magic and stats, collecting items, learning new abilities- the characters on the screen tighten their grip on you.

The tale of Cloud and company is a multilayered epic. Environment, terrorism, trauma, the slippery notion of selfhood, grief, and, of course, love - all are explored with tenderness, and illustrated with detailed pre rendered backgrounds, pre-talky dialogue that plays out with the character models like a silent movie, and music that brings more than one tear to the eye. These characters are our friends. There's a reason we can't leave them alone almost three decades later.

Buy now from eBay or order the recent Remake Part 1 and Part 2 from Amazon

