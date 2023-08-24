In this guide, we’re sticking with the main instalments only. We’d be here forever if we tried to explain about the dozens of spin-offs and sister series. No Final Fantasy Tactics, Crystal Chronicles, Chocobo or others here, we’re afraid.

With all of that in mind, it’s time to find out how to play the Final Fantasy games in release date and chronological story timeline order.

The best way to play the Final Fantasy games in order is to stick to their release dates. People who have been fans since day one have been playing them this way and it’s as good an order as any other.

Before we dive into the list, though, we’ll be listing the games in order of their original Japanese release year, name and platform (we’re using NES instead of Famicom, before you write in).

The series has a storied history of initially missing entries and name changes here in the West. Nowadays, the names and release years below are widely accepted by all players.

Here are the Final Fantasy games in release date order:

Final Fantasy (1987 | NES)

(1987 | NES) Final Fantasy II (1988 | NES)

(1988 | NES) Final Fantasy III (1990 | NES) Nintendo DS remake (2006)

(1990 | NES) Final Fantasy IV (1991 | SNES) Nintendo DS remake (2007)

(1991 | SNES) Final Fantasy V (1992 | SNES)

(1992 | SNES) Final Fantasy VI (1994 | SNES)

(1994 | SNES) Final Fantasy VII (1997 | PS1) Final Fantasy VII Remake (2020 | PS4) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (2024 | PS5)

(1997 | PS1) Final Fantasy VIII (1999 | PS1)

(1999 | PS1) Final Fantasy IX (2000 | PS1)

(2000 | PS1) Final Fantasy X (2001 | PS2)

(2001 | PS2) Final Fantasy XI: Online (2002 | PS2, PC)

(2002 | PS2, PC) Final Fantasy X-2 (2003 | PS2)

(2003 | PS2) Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII (2006 | PS2)

Final Fantasy XII (2006 | PS2)

(2006 | PS2) Final Fantasy XII: Revenant Wings (2007 | DS)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII (2007 | PSP) Remake as Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (2022 | PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Final Fantasy IV: The After Years (2008/2009 | Smartphones, Wii)

Final Fantasy XIII (2009 | PS3, Xbox 360)

(2009 | PS3, Xbox 360) Final Fantasy XIV: Online (2010 | PC)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2011 | PS3, Xbox 360, PC)

(2011 | PS3, Xbox 360, PC) Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (2013 | PS3, Xbox 360, PC)

(2013 | PS3, Xbox 360, PC) Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (2013 | PC, PS3)

(2013 | PC, PS3) Final Fantasy XV (2016 | PS4, Xbox One)

(2016 | PS4, Xbox One) Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (2022 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Final Fantasy XVI (2023 | PS5)

(2023 | PS5) Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (2023 | iOS, Android)

In the list above, the games in bold are the mainline entries, and those not in bold are sequels, prequels and remakes in which gameplay/graphics are dramatically different.

It’s worth pointing out, too, that the majority of the games above are available on modern platforms as well as those listed above. Check out the digital storefront on your console(s) to check ‘em all out!

Final Fantasy games in story timeline order

As far as anyone can tell, there is no particular overarching storyline in the Final Fantasy series.

Various games have direct sequels, however, so there is a method to the madness (you’re not going to start with Final Fantasy X-2 before X now, are you?).

You can play any of the main numbered Final Fantasy games in whatever order you like.

The list is largely the same as the release date order one above, but hey ho, here’s how to play the Final Fantasy games in story timeline order:

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy.

If you want a basic understanding of what Final Fantasy is all about, you’re best off starting with the original, now playable on modern platforms as part of the Pixel Remaster series. In this original outing, you take control of a group of four Warriors of Light in a quest to save the world.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Offering a wildly different gameplay experience - think closer to Dark Souls than Final Fantasy and you get the picture - Stranger of Paradise is a prequel to the original Final Fantasy developed by Team Ninja. It’s worth a go for sure.

Final Fantasy II

Final Fantasy 2.

Once more you find yourself in control of four powerful youths set out to save the world - be prepared to see this plot a lot. This is where Chocobos were first introduced, which let you travel the overworld at a great pace and avoid enemy encounters. The recurring character Cid is first introduced here too.

Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy 3.

Another Final Fantasy game means another group of four young warriors destined to save the world from evil. Final Fantasy III introduces the legendary Job system into proceedings. The DS remake is excellent, too, and can be picked up cheaply on Steam.

Final Fantasy IV + The After Years

Final Fantasy 4.

Final Fantasy IV follows Cecil, the dark knight, in his quest to stop evil sorcerer Golbez from - you guessed it - destroying the world. Cecil is one of the franchise’s most memorable characters, however, and its introduction of the Active Time Battle system helped ensure it’s one of the best on this list. It’s very dramatic and very good.

Once you’ve finished the original Final Fantasy IV, it’s time to play its direct sequel: The After Years - set 20 years later.

Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy 5.

In Final Fantasy V, you play as a band of warriors on a quest to stop Exdeath’s resurgence and save the world. This entry upgraded the Active Time Battle system to what became a series standard in the next four games. It also greatly expanded the Job system, with 22 different classes for characters to choose from in the original (26 in re-releases).

Final Fantasy VI

Final Fantasy 6.

Another entry that’s often considered among the very best of the franchise, Final Fantasy VI took the formula of the games that came before it and made it bigger and more dramatic - there are 14 party members to choose from, too! It’s something of a legendary JRPG and one that’s still to be matched in some people’s eyes.

Final Fantasy VII + Crisis Core

Final Fantasy 7.

Final Fantasy VII is often considered one of the best games ever made and this is thanks to its then fancy 3D graphics, inventive story, setting and strong cast of characters. Cloud and Sephiroth are video game icons for a reason.

Square Enix is more than aware of the popularity of the classic and there’s a good reason it’s one of the most re-released and remade games out there.

It’s one game into a three-game triple-A remake and has had multiple prequels, sequels and spin-offs, including Crisis Core, which was also remade in 2022. It’s all worth playing to see what everyone’s been on about all these years.

Final Fantasy VIII

Final Fantasy 8.

The eighth game in the series continued with the science-fiction elements of the previous two and also continued the trend of having a memorable core cast of characters. Squall Leonhart and Rinoa Heartilly are up there with the best of them.

The graphics in this one were a big upgrade, featuring realistically proportioned character models throughout - a series first. Its turn-based battles were overhauled by the Guardian Forces and ‘Draw’ systems, which changed how magic worked.

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy 9.

Final Fantasy IX departs from the science-fiction settings of VI, VII and VIII and brings the series back to its medieval fantasy roots. The graphics have shifted back to the more stylised approach of previous games, too.

In the ninth game, you play as Zidane Tribal and his growing crew of warriors (each with unique battle abilities) in a quest to defeat Queen Brahne to end an ongoing war.

New to this game was the 'field icon' - an exclamation point above the main character’s head which let you know a point of interest. Moogles are used to save, purchase items and send letters, which fans of Kingdom Hearts may recognise.

Final Fantasy X + X-2

Final Fantasy 10.

Next up in the story order is Final Fantasy X, in which you play as Tidus, on a mission to protect summoner Yuna during a quest to defeat Sin and find out more about the late fathers of the pair.

Famous for Tidus’s laugh, Final Fantasy X is considered a PS2 classic, and its sequel, X-2, comes recommended, too. X-2 is set two years after the events of X and focuses on Yuna, now a treasure hunter.

Final Fantasy XI

Final Fantasy 11.

Now, this one’s different. Final Fantasy XI is an MMORPG, straying away from the series's single-player origins. It opened its online doors back in 2002 and is still playable today - you need to pay a monthly fee to play it.

Set in Vana'diel, the game has since received five expansion packs and six add-on scenarios. Its last new content release launched in 2020 and its storyline concluded in June 2023.

Final Fantasy XII + Revenant Wings

Final Fantasy 12.

Final Fantasy XII is set in the world of Ivalice, which is home to the Tactics spin-off series as well. The PS2 classic introduced an open world, a new battle system, a controllable camera, hunting side quests and more to the franchise.

In it, you play as Vaan and a band of allies in their quest to rally against the evil Archadian Empire. Its sequel, Revenant Wings, is a Nintendo DS real-time strategy game that’s absolutely worth picking up if you have the means, and is set one year after the events of the PS2 game.

Final Fantasy XIII + XIII-2 + Lightning Returns

Final Fantasy 13.

Next up on this list is the Final Fantasy XIII trilogy. The best way to play these games is probably on the Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility. Praise has always been aimed at the trilogy’s fast-paced battle system, graphics, characters and plot, but the linearity has been a major point of contention over the years.

There’s a good reason Lightning and the crew are well-loved in the Final Fantasy fan communities. These games represent the last time the series featured turn-based battles.

Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy 14.

The second MMORPG offering from the franchise was initially unloved until its re-release as A Realm Reborn. Thanks to its new engine, gameplay and a revamped story and server, A Realm Reborn remains a firm favourite among Final Fantasy and MMO fans alike.

It’s still receiving updates to this day and its next major expansion - Dawntrail - is set to launch in 2024. Buying the game comes with a 30-day trial period and you will need to pay a monthly subscription after that to continue playing.

Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy 15.

The first non-online mainline Final Fantasy to ditch turn-based battles, Final Fantasy XV represents a major departure for the series and remains the black sheep of its entire line-up.

Its open-world setting, road-trip elements and camping make for an entirely different experience. Noctis and pals’ journey is an entertaining one but it does bring up the question: what makes a Final Fantasy?

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy 16.

Last but not least, we move on to Final Fantasy XVI. Just as XV before it, the 16th entry ditches turn-based battles in favour of a combat system that shares more in common with Devil May Cry.

Its dark medieval fantasy setting and violence is an attempt to emulate the likes of Game of Thrones with varying degrees of success, but this PS5 exclusive is well worth a play and irons out some of the problems players had with FF XV to make for an altogether more streamlined experience.

