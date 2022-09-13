FF16 release date: When is Final Fantasy XVI coming out?

With FF15 launching all the way back in 2016, fans are understandably looking towards the next entry in the long-running series - and luckily, we have some good news.

Final Fantasy is one of the oldest and most beloved franchises in gaming, releasing a whopping 15 mainline entries, not to mention several spin-offs, remasters and Kingdom Hearts crossovers.

As well as the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, FF16 is still very much on its way. Here's everything you need to know.

When is the FF16 release date?

FF16 will be released in summer 2023. The launch window was confirmed in a trailer at the June 2022 Playstation State of Play event.

There's no exact date just yet, but we expect to hear more information on the game as we near its release.

Can I pre-order FF16?

Yes! FF16 is not available at all retailers just yet, but you can pre-order from GAME. As more places put their product pages up, we'll be sure to update this page with more links.

Which consoles and platforms can play FF16?

Unsurprisingly, FF16 will be available on PS5.

Confusingly, FF16 was originally announced for PC also, only for any mention of a PC release to be later removed. It is possible that FF16 is a timed exclusive and will launch on PC later like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but for now, the long-awaited game is only officially confirmed for PS5.

FF16 gameplay and story details

Square Enix.

Harking back to the franchise's roots, FF16 will be set in a medieval fantasy world. The realm in question this time is Valisthea, which is made up of six kingdoms: Crystalline Dominion, Dhalmekian Republic, Grand Duchy of Rosaria, Holy Empire of Sanbreque, Iron Kingdom, and Kingdom of Waloed. The people of Valisthea live in peace thanks to the surrounding mountains of crystals called Mothercrystals, despite the presence of Eikons - summoned monsters controlled by or manifesting through humans.

Clive Rosfield, son of the Archduke of Rosaria, is the game's protagonist and First Shield of Rosaria. With help from his brother Joshua Rosfield and step-sister Jill Warrick, Clive embarks on a quest for vengeance after a tragic encounter with the dark Eikon Ifrit.

Not much gameplay has been revealed other than snippets in the trailer, but it involves a combination of melee-based attacks as well as magic. On the Final Fantasy XVI website, producer Naoki Yoshida has hinted that the title's unique gameplay will include "high-octane battles featuring our protagonist Clive Rosfield wielding a full arsenal of attacks unique to the game's many Eikons" as well as "epic clashes between the Eikons themselves that put you right in the action".

Is there a FF16 trailer?

Yes! It's rather cinematic, too. Take a look below to get yourself acquainted with the game before the FF16 release date is confirmed.

