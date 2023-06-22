This is why we have compiled our FF16 trophy guide – a full list of trophies to collect on PS5.

It’s finally here: Final Fantasy 16 . And what a grand ol’ time it is, with a story deserving of the hallowed series namesake with innumerable things to see and do - and plenty of achievements to grab.

We have ordered them alphabetically from Bronze to Platinum for easy navigation, but maybe don’t have a peek if you are waiting for the PC release, as there are spoilers abound.

Even if you’re on PS5 but haven’t bought the game yet, maybe try out the demo first and check out who all the characters and factions are, as well as the cast bringing them to life.

Whatever your opinion on the protagonist's name might be, you’re no doubt here to see what juicy trophies there are to collect, so read on to see the full FF16 trophy list.

FF16 trophy guide: Full list of trophies to collect on PS5

100 Mfps – Land 100 total hits with Lv. 2 or higher Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

Acceptance – Accept your fate (story) – Bronze

A Fine Hound – Execute and land 5 Precision Sics (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

Ashes to Ashes – Escape the Darkness (story) – Bronze

A Vessel Complete – Collect the final piece (story) – Bronze

Awoken – Rise from your reverie (story) – Bronze

Beat Rocking Blocks – Land the third punch of a Titanic Counter twice in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

Cold-blooded – Simultaneously defeat three or more enemies frozen using Frostbite, Permafrost, or Diamond Dust (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

Dressed to the Fives – Craft or upgrade 5 pieces of gear – Bronze

Eureka – Spend 36,000 gil at the Tub & Crown – Bronze

Every Damn Sinew – Land a Lv. 2 or higher Zantetsuken five times (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

Fatal Attraction – Defeat 5 enemies in the air after using Deadly Embrace (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

Fistful of Steel – Execute 3 Steel Counters in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

For the Hoard – Obtain all curiosities – Bronze

From Stone to Sand – Exact revenge (story) – Bronze

Here Be Rosfields – Visit all areas on the world and local maps – Bronze

I Am the Thunder – Discharge 50 Blind Justice lightning balls (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

Lawless – Defy your fate (story) – Bronze

Legacy – Turn the corner (story) – Bronze

Made to Be Broken – Defeat 20 enemies while semi-primed (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

Never Coming Down – Land Gouge, Wicked Wheel, and Rook’s Gambit in midair before landing (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

Oh, Snap! – Inflict Permafrost on 10 enemies by perfectly dodging attacks with Cold Snap (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

Packing Heat – Execute and land 2 Heatwave Counters in a single battle (excluding those in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

Punisher – Punish 10 enemies (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

Road to Redemption – Lure an enemy into striking a Lightning Rod 3 times before it dissipates (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeift – Land 15 Shift Strikes or Shift Shots combined (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

Such Dodge, So Mega – Execute a Precision Dodge 3 times while charging a single Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

The More You Know – Help Harpocrates attain a knowledge level of 5 – Bronze

The Pen is Mightier – Open 10 letters at the reading table – Bronze

The Promise – Become one (story) – Bronze

Think, Mark! – Defeat 10 notorious marks – Bronze

Trial Run – Complete a chronolith trial – Bronze

Twilight Rose – Revisit the past (story) – Bronze

Twin Flames – Unite the flames (story) – Bronze

Untouchable – Land Titanic Block to defend off 10 enemy attacks (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze

When You Ride Alone – Ride Ambrosia for the first time – Bronze

With Great Power – Inherit a power unknown (story) – Bronze

With Two Ds – Upgrade consumable potency and inventory slots to their maximum – Bronze

Yes, Eikon – Master all of a single Eikon’s abilities and feats – Bronze

You Can Pet the Dog – Pet Torgal 5 times – Bronze

You’re Not the Boss of Me – Defeat a boss without taking damage – Bronze

And They Opened Up My Mind – Collect six signboards – Silver

Careful Whisper – Obtain all available items from your patrons – Silver

Half Past Twilight – Craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung – Silver

Hunter, Hunted – Clear the Hunt Board (story) – Silver

It’s Over 50,000 – Deal an enemy 50,000 damage while it is staggered (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue and while fully primed as Ifrit) – Silver

Falling Star – Fulfill a legacy (story) – Gold

Fantasy, Finally – Complete the game on “Final Fantasy” mode – Gold

Masterclass – Upgrade all feats and abilities to their maximum – Gold

The Chronicler – Unlock every trophy – Platinum

