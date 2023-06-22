FF16 trophy guide: Full list of trophies to collect on PS5
All the trophies for Final Fantasy 16 from Bronze to Platinum - we have them!
It’s finally here: Final Fantasy 16. And what a grand ol’ time it is, with a story deserving of the hallowed series namesake with innumerable things to see and do - and plenty of achievements to grab.
This is why we have compiled our FF16 trophy guide – a full list of trophies to collect on PS5.
We have ordered them alphabetically from Bronze to Platinum for easy navigation, but maybe don’t have a peek if you are waiting for the PC release, as there are spoilers abound.
Even if you’re on PS5 but haven’t bought the game yet, maybe try out the demo first and check out who all the characters and factions are, as well as the cast bringing them to life.
Whatever your opinion on the protagonist's name might be, you’re no doubt here to see what juicy trophies there are to collect, so read on to see the full FF16 trophy list.
100 Mfps – Land 100 total hits with Lv. 2 or higher Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
Acceptance – Accept your fate (story) – Bronze
A Fine Hound – Execute and land 5 Precision Sics (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
Ashes to Ashes – Escape the Darkness (story) – Bronze
A Vessel Complete – Collect the final piece (story) – Bronze
Awoken – Rise from your reverie (story) – Bronze
Beat Rocking Blocks – Land the third punch of a Titanic Counter twice in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
Cold-blooded – Simultaneously defeat three or more enemies frozen using Frostbite, Permafrost, or Diamond Dust (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
Dressed to the Fives – Craft or upgrade 5 pieces of gear – Bronze
Eureka – Spend 36,000 gil at the Tub & Crown – Bronze
Every Damn Sinew – Land a Lv. 2 or higher Zantetsuken five times (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
Fatal Attraction – Defeat 5 enemies in the air after using Deadly Embrace (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
Fistful of Steel – Execute 3 Steel Counters in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
For the Hoard – Obtain all curiosities – Bronze
From Stone to Sand – Exact revenge (story) – Bronze
Here Be Rosfields – Visit all areas on the world and local maps – Bronze
I Am the Thunder – Discharge 50 Blind Justice lightning balls (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
Lawless – Defy your fate (story) – Bronze
Legacy – Turn the corner (story) – Bronze
Made to Be Broken – Defeat 20 enemies while semi-primed (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
Never Coming Down – Land Gouge, Wicked Wheel, and Rook’s Gambit in midair before landing (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
Oh, Snap! – Inflict Permafrost on 10 enemies by perfectly dodging attacks with Cold Snap (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
Packing Heat – Execute and land 2 Heatwave Counters in a single battle (excluding those in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
Punisher – Punish 10 enemies (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
Road to Redemption – Lure an enemy into striking a Lightning Rod 3 times before it dissipates (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeift – Land 15 Shift Strikes or Shift Shots combined (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
Such Dodge, So Mega – Execute a Precision Dodge 3 times while charging a single Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
The More You Know – Help Harpocrates attain a knowledge level of 5 – Bronze
The Pen is Mightier – Open 10 letters at the reading table – Bronze
The Promise – Become one (story) – Bronze
Think, Mark! – Defeat 10 notorious marks – Bronze
Trial Run – Complete a chronolith trial – Bronze
Twilight Rose – Revisit the past (story) – Bronze
Twin Flames – Unite the flames (story) – Bronze
Untouchable – Land Titanic Block to defend off 10 enemy attacks (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) – Bronze
When You Ride Alone – Ride Ambrosia for the first time – Bronze
With Great Power – Inherit a power unknown (story) – Bronze
With Two Ds – Upgrade consumable potency and inventory slots to their maximum – Bronze
Yes, Eikon – Master all of a single Eikon’s abilities and feats – Bronze
You Can Pet the Dog – Pet Torgal 5 times – Bronze
You’re Not the Boss of Me – Defeat a boss without taking damage – Bronze
And They Opened Up My Mind – Collect six signboards – Silver
Careful Whisper – Obtain all available items from your patrons – Silver
Half Past Twilight – Craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung – Silver
Hunter, Hunted – Clear the Hunt Board (story) – Silver
It’s Over 50,000 – Deal an enemy 50,000 damage while it is staggered (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue and while fully primed as Ifrit) – Silver
Falling Star – Fulfill a legacy (story) – Gold
Fantasy, Finally – Complete the game on “Final Fantasy” mode – Gold
Masterclass – Upgrade all feats and abilities to their maximum – Gold
The Chronicler – Unlock every trophy – Platinum
