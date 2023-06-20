This is why we have taken it upon ourselves to help you remember that name on the tip of your tongue with our guide on the FF16 cast: All confirmed voice actors and how you know them .

When you play Final Fantasy 16, you may hear a few familiar voices - as Square Enix has put together quite the ensemble to bring the characters of the Realm of Valisthea to life.

There are many movers and shakers in Valisthea and the game takes place through different points in time with frequent flashbacks showing characters at different ages.

With so much ground to cover, we’ll go over the main characters and who they are played by and what other media they have been in, be it film, TV or video games.

With that said, there’s so little time to release and we’ll no doubt be locking ourselves in our rooms for hours on end playing FF16 - so we’ll get stuck in straight away!

FF16 cast: All confirmed voice actors

Ben Starr plays Clive Rosfield

plays Clive Rosfield Nina Yndis plays Benedikta Harman

plays Benedikta Harman Ralph Ineson plays Cidolfus Telamon

plays Cidolfus Telamon Susannah Fielding plays Jill Warrick

plays Jill Warrick Logan Hannan plays Joshua Rosfield

plays Joshua Rosfield Alex Lanipekun plays Hugo Kupka

plays Hugo Kupka Stewart Clarke plays Dion Lesage

plays Dion Lesage David Menkin plays Barnabas Tharmr

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where do you know the FF16 cast from?

Firstly, Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield) dons the role of the FF16’s protagonist. Starr is perhaps most well-known for his portrayal of Dr Christopher Priestly in Jamestown - from the creators of Downton Abbey - or as Captain James Hawdon in BBC One’s Dickensian.

Nina Yndis (Benedikta Harman) featured as Kavetka in an episode of BBC’s Peaky Blinders, Kira Sokolov in FBI: International and has provided voice acting as Uimet in Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers, Elsera Snow in Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series and as Katarzyna ‘Kotya’ Belitskaya in Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG.

Ralph Ineson (Cidolfus Telamon) and his gravelly voice have been seen and heard as William in Robert Eggers' The Witch, Dagmer Cleftjaw in HBO’s Game of Thrones, Chris Finch in Ricky Gervais’ The Office and Nikolai Tarakanov in HBO’s Chernobyl. He has been known to dabble in the realm of video games before FF16, most recently providing his voice for Diablo 4’s Horadrim Lorath Nahr.

Susannah Fielding (Jill Warrick) is no stranger to video games as she has provided the voice for Amy Simpson in the Forza Horizon series and Shani in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. She also played Poirot’s lover Katherine in Death on the Nile, Brooke in the sitcom The Great Indoors, Jennie Gresham in This Time with Alan Partridge.

Fans of Asobo Studio’s ears will twitch when they hear Logan Hannan (Joshua Rosfield) bringing Clive’s younger brother off the page, as he portrayed Hugo in both A Plague Tale: Innocence and A Plague Tale: Requiem. He also lent his voice to multiple characters such as Archie Bickle, Lucan Brattleby and Francis Doyle in Hogwarts Legacy.

Alex Lanipekun (Hugo Kupka) played Ben Kaplan in BBC One’s Spooks and Nil in Guerilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

Stewart Clarke has played multiple characters in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Ethan Reed and additional voices in Guerilla Games’ Horizon Forbidden West, Eygon in Square Enix’s Valkyrie Elysium and multiple voices in Troy: A Total War Saga.

David Menkin was Luke Skywalker in TT Games’ Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Dag in Ubisoft Montreal’s Assassins Creed: Valhalla and recently provided voices for multiple characters in Diablo 4.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast