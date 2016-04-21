Stephen Rea starred as the Inspector, and actors such as Spook's Peter Firth, Tuppence Middleton from War and Peace, and Caroline Quentin also made appearances as Dickens' various characters.

The last episode was shown on February 21 but the BBC has today confirmed the decision not to make a second series of the show, which required a huge, purpose-built set consisting of 27 two-storey houses and 100m of cobbled street.

A statement from the BBC confirmed: “We are incredibly proud of Dickensian and would like to thank all those involved in such an ambitious series. We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new shows and it won't be returning for a second series."

The drama's creator, Tony Jordan, added: “I am disappointed that we will not be making a second series of Dickensian. We are hugely proud of what we achieved in the first series of Dickensian and would like to thank everyone who helped us create a truly special and unique drama.”