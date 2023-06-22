With so many missions, sidequests and challenges to sink your teeth into, it can be useful to know how far you’ve got left to go in Final Fantasy 16. So, for you today, we have listed all the FF16 chapters with all the main story levels and how many to expect.

It’s no wonder there are so many missions given how many characters and factions there are, and it makes sense why Square Enix opted to have such a good cast to tell the story. It was smart thinking on their part to include a demo, too, as it no doubt got many players hooked. Hopefully, in the future, we will get a chance to bare witness to Clive’s epic journey on Xbox and PC.

But enough rambling from us, read on to find out exactly where you are in the main story with all of the Final Fantasy 16 missions laid out ahead.

How many Chapters are in FF16?

There are 68 chapters in the main questline of Final Fantasy 16. This isn’t including the many sidequests and challenges available to the player, though, so there is plenty more content out there to keep you entertained for quite some time. Final Fantasy 16 will take a while to get through.

There are many trophies to collect too, if you’re going for that 100% completion run. You’ll need to finish the game first to get access to the New Game+ mode, which features new challenges for the player such as more difficult enemies and a higher level cap, all with your items, stats and money from your previous playthrough.

Full list of FF16 chapters to follow the main story

Below are all the missions required to complete the game in the order they appear, so scroll on down to see how far through the story you are. But beware - the mission names hint at what is happening in the story, so you may find yourself spoiling a plot point if you don't proceed with caution.

  1. A Flame Summoned
  2. To Kill a Dominant
  3. Pride
  4. Sunrise, Sunset
  5. Lost in a Fog
  6. Flight of a Fledgling
  7. A Chance Encounter
  8. Hide, Hideaway
  9. Fanning Embers
  10. Louder than Words
  11. The Dead of Night
  12. Headwind
  13. Wings of Change
  14. Awakening
  15. The Wages of Guilt
  16. The Hunter and the Hunted
  17. Homecoming
  18. Building Bridges
  19. A Bearer’s Lot
  20. Holding On
  21. Back in the Day
  22. Buried Memories
  23. The Meaning of Life
  24. Righting Wrongs
  25. The Dame
  26. The Crystals’ Curse
  27. Cid the Outlaw
  28. Home, Sweet Home
  29. The Gathering Storm
  30. Dark Clouds Gather
  31. Release
  32. Bloodlines
  33. Black Light Burns
  34. Black or White
  35. Here Be Monsters
  36. Fire and Ice
  37. After the Storm
  38. Capital Punishment
  39. Bolts from the Blue
  40. Getting to Work
  41. Riddle of the Sands
  42. Follow the Crystals
  43. Into the Darkness
  44. Out of the Shadow
  45. Letting off Steam I
  46. Letting off Steam II
  47. Letting off Steam III
  48. Onward
  49. To Catch a Thief
  50. Blood from the Stones
  51. Fire in the Sky
  52. Things Fall Apart
  53. Why We Fight
  54. The Flames of War
  55. Down the Rabbit Hole
  56. Cloak and Dagger
  57. Evenfall
  58. A Song of Hope
  59. Like Father, Like Daughter
  60. Full Steam
  61. Through the Maelstrom
  62. Across the Narrow
  63. Footfalls in Ash
  64. The Last King
  65. Brotherhood
  66. Streets of Madness
  67. Back to Their Origin
  68. Of Gods and Men

