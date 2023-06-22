FF16 chapters list: All main story levels and how many to expect
There's a long road ahead of you, Clive.
With so many missions, sidequests and challenges to sink your teeth into, it can be useful to know how far you’ve got left to go in Final Fantasy 16. So, for you today, we have listed all the FF16 chapters with all the main story levels and how many to expect.
It’s no wonder there are so many missions given how many characters and factions there are, and it makes sense why Square Enix opted to have such a good cast to tell the story. It was smart thinking on their part to include a demo, too, as it no doubt got many players hooked. Hopefully, in the future, we will get a chance to bare witness to Clive’s epic journey on Xbox and PC.
But enough rambling from us, read on to find out exactly where you are in the main story with all of the Final Fantasy 16 missions laid out ahead.
How many Chapters are in FF16?
There are 68 chapters in the main questline of Final Fantasy 16. This isn’t including the many sidequests and challenges available to the player, though, so there is plenty more content out there to keep you entertained for quite some time. Final Fantasy 16 will take a while to get through.
There are many trophies to collect too, if you’re going for that 100% completion run. You’ll need to finish the game first to get access to the New Game+ mode, which features new challenges for the player such as more difficult enemies and a higher level cap, all with your items, stats and money from your previous playthrough.
Full list of FF16 chapters to follow the main story
Below are all the missions required to complete the game in the order they appear, so scroll on down to see how far through the story you are. But beware - the mission names hint at what is happening in the story, so you may find yourself spoiling a plot point if you don't proceed with caution.
- A Flame Summoned
- To Kill a Dominant
- Pride
- Sunrise, Sunset
- Lost in a Fog
- Flight of a Fledgling
- A Chance Encounter
- Hide, Hideaway
- Fanning Embers
- Louder than Words
- The Dead of Night
- Headwind
- Wings of Change
- Awakening
- The Wages of Guilt
- The Hunter and the Hunted
- Homecoming
- Building Bridges
- A Bearer’s Lot
- Holding On
- Back in the Day
- Buried Memories
- The Meaning of Life
- Righting Wrongs
- The Dame
- The Crystals’ Curse
- Cid the Outlaw
- Home, Sweet Home
- The Gathering Storm
- Dark Clouds Gather
- Release
- Bloodlines
- Black Light Burns
- Black or White
- Here Be Monsters
- Fire and Ice
- After the Storm
- Capital Punishment
- Bolts from the Blue
- Getting to Work
- Riddle of the Sands
- Follow the Crystals
- Into the Darkness
- Out of the Shadow
- Letting off Steam I
- Letting off Steam II
- Letting off Steam III
- Onward
- To Catch a Thief
- Blood from the Stones
- Fire in the Sky
- Things Fall Apart
- Why We Fight
- The Flames of War
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Cloak and Dagger
- Evenfall
- A Song of Hope
- Like Father, Like Daughter
- Full Steam
- Through the Maelstrom
- Across the Narrow
- Footfalls in Ash
- The Last King
- Brotherhood
- Streets of Madness
- Back to Their Origin
- Of Gods and Men
