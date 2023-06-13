Final Fantasy 16 was announced back in 2020, and it looks to hearken back to the early medieval setting of the franchise. Now that we're almost at release date (the 22nd June), the hype is real and we can't contain our excitement.

Back in the '90s, a new Final Fantasy game came out almost every year. Not anymore. It's currently been seven years since the previous numbered game's release (although the online 14th instalment is still as active as ever) and fans are itching for the next one.

And thanks to the release of a demo, it looks like we won't have to. A free demo, we should add.

So what's included in this demo, how do we play it, and will we be able to carry our save over when we have the actual game? Keep reading, because we're going to answer all these questions.

How to get the FF16 demo

The demo was released on the PlayStation 5 store on 12th June, so it's available right now!

To play it, simply search for Final Fantasy 16 on the store, click to download and voila!

What’s included in the FF16 demo?

The Final Fantasy 16 demo is split into two sections; a prologue in which we see our protagonist Clive (and his wolf companion) years before the game's main events, and a dungeon from much later in the game in which we control a much more powerful levelled-up Clive.

The latter part is clearly a teaser of the combat's potential, whereas the former is simply the prologue.

Does FF16 demo progress carry over?

The aforementioned prologue section does carry over. So once you've experienced it in the demo, you won't have to do it again once you buy the game proper. Unless you want to, of course.

The second section doesn't carry over. You'll have to get to that section of the game by yourself!

Is the FF16 demo free?

Yes! The Final Fantasy 16 demo is absolutely free of charge, so what are you waiting for?

How long is the FF16 demo?

According to a few sources, the prologue section of the Final Fantasy 16 demo is about two hours. So you'll get to know Clive and the world fairly well. And if they're giving away this part for free, this bodes well for the length of the whole game...

Once you've completed this, and you're onto the dungeon section, that'll be another two hours. With over four hours of gameplay (longer than some games), this free demo is a great deal.

