So, if you're wondering when the Invincible VS release date might be, here's everything you need to know.

Invincible VS will release in 2026 on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Unfortunately, while excitement for the game is sky-high following its announcement, fans of the series are going to have to wait a long time to get their hands on it.

Indeed, the game is so far away that developer Quarter Up, a new in-house studio at Invincible rights holder Skybound, hasn't even provided a release window, let alone a specific release date, meaning it could come out in six months' time or in December 2026.

It's a long time to wait, though probably not as long as for Injustice 3.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Invincible VS gameplay

Invincible VS is a 3v3 team fighting game, making heavy use of many mechanics featured in team fighters like Marvel vs Capcom and Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Players will choose a team of up to three characters from the Invincible universe, and will be able to make use of tag mechanics to swap them in and out of the fray to rack up crazy combos.

It's unknown whether or not the game will feature assists, as the aforementioned series do, but we imagine that it's highly likely that they will be a part of the game.

Unsurprisingly, given the nature of the show itself, Invincible VS features plenty of gore, with the trailer showing some of the blood-splattered combat fans can look forward to, even including what appears to be a Fatality-style mechanic similar to in Mortal Kombat.

Invincible VS characters list

So far, we've only seen six fighters that have been confirmed for the Invincible VS roster. These are:

Invincible

Omni-Man

Atom Eve

Thula

Lucan

Rex Splode

Is there an Invincible VS trailer?

Yes! Invincible VS was first revealed with an official gameplay trailer at the June 2025 Xbox Games Showcase, which you can watch below!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.