Invincible has already been renewed for season 4, despite season 3's run not yet coming to an end, with fans promised more superhero shenanigans.
Robert Kirkman and Simon Racioppa's animated hit has captivated fans across the globe, with the story set to continue for at least another season.
In fact, JK Simmons, who voices Omni-Man, has revealed that he's already begun early work on the season.
"Yeah, we actually have dipped our toes - or at least I have - into the next season," he told Collider. "And I'm looking forward to... I don't know when in the next coming months, but looking forward to getting back in the studio again."
Invincible season 4 release date speculation
A release date for Invincible season 4 has not been confirmed yet, but we'd expect it to be sometime in 2026.
We wouldn't expect there to be a huge years-long gap between seasons 3 and 4 - especially considering it was less than a year between seasons 2 and 3.
Creator Kirkman previously revealed that he's written plenty of season 4 and has future seasons mapped out.
Invincible was renewed for season 4 in July 2024, before season 3 had even premiered.
Invincible season 4 cast news
The cast for Invincible season 4 has not yet been confirmed but, at the moment, we'd expect the following to return:
- Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible
- Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson
- JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man
- Gillian Jacobs as Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve
- Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell
- Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman
- Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson
- Ross Marquand as The Immortal, Rudy Connors
- Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode
- Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae
- Jay Pharoah as Bulletproof
- Ben Schwartz as The Shapesmith
- Kevin Michael Richardson as The Mauler Twins
- Mark Hamill as Art Rosenbaum
- Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien
- Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood
- Sterling K Brown as Angstrom Levy
- Mahershala Ali as Titan
- Michael Dorn as Battle Beast
- Aaron Paul as Powerplex
- Simu Liu as Multi-Paul
- Jonathan Banks
- Kate Mara as Becky Duvall
- Xolo Maridueña as Fightmaster & Dropkick
- John DiMaggio as The Elephant
- Tzi Ma as Mr Liu
- Christian Convery as Oliver Grayson
What could be the plot of Invincible season 4?
It's difficult to know what the plot of season 4 will be until season 3 comes to an end, but we'd expect the next season to pick up after the Invincible War arc and after comic #65.
Creator Kirkman recently opened up to RadioTimes.com about the process of adapting the comic books, saying: "With this show, I envision it is a kind of process of, 'If it's not broken, don't fix it.'
"So, when we sit down with the source material, if we feel like everything is working, we just try to make sure that we uphold what existed in the comics, trying to put a fresh coat of paint on it, trying to expand things where we can expand them, truncate things where you feel like that's necessary.
"But if there's big moments and events that absolutely landed in the comics that I know the fan base is excited to see, you're going to get those moments."
He then went on to clarify that any attempt to alter those moments will be "only to enhance", adding a little bit of extra something to build up a moment so that when an adapted moment from the comics finally lands, "it'll hit you in a different way", whether it's more emotional because you've had more time with certain characters or more intense because of that additional build-up.
The ultimate reassurance that Invincible season 3 is a faithful adaptation to the comics, however, is when Kirkman mentions how he's compared Invincible with his time working on the TV adaptation The Walking Dead, where he learned that big changes from the source material aren't always needed.
"It's really a process of trying to enhance what was in the comics, not to change it for the sake of giving you something different. That's something I learned from working on The Walking Dead", Kirkman said.
"I was very much coming at things coming from a place of, 'They've read this before. Let's give them something different,' and I was pushing to change things as often as possible on that show.
"Here, I'm like, 'You know what? Let's make sure we deliver that moment in a way that the fan base that's experienced the comics, that loves the comics, will love all over again.'"
How many episodes will there be in Invincible season 4?
We'd expect there to be another eight episodes in Invincible season 4.
How many seasons of Invincible will there be in total?
Creator Kirkman recently said there could be up to 10 seasons of Invincible (although only four have so far been confirmed by Prime Video).
He said at a recent panel (via Collider): "We’ve already written a bunch of season 4… The way [writer Simon Racioppa] and I have [it] mapped out… roughly eight seasons. Could be seven. Could be 10."
We'd be surprised if the show continued for a full 10 seasons - but you never know!
Is there a trailer for Invincible season 4?
Not yet! We'll update this page as and when new information is made available.
