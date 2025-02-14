In fact, JK Simmons, who voices Omni-Man, has revealed that he's already begun early work on the season.

"Yeah, we actually have dipped our toes - or at least I have - into the next season," he told Collider. "And I'm looking forward to... I don't know when in the next coming months, but looking forward to getting back in the studio again."

Here's everything we know about Invincible season 4 so far!

A release date for Invincible season 4 has not been confirmed yet, but we'd expect it to be sometime in 2026.

We wouldn't expect there to be a huge years-long gap between seasons 3 and 4 - especially considering it was less than a year between seasons 2 and 3.

Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve and Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson in Invincible. Prime Video

Creator Kirkman previously revealed that he's written plenty of season 4 and has future seasons mapped out.

Invincible was renewed for season 4 in July 2024, before season 3 had even premiered.

Invincible season 4 cast news

The cast for Invincible season 4 has not yet been confirmed but, at the moment, we'd expect the following to return:

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

Gillian Jacobs as Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson

Ross Marquand as The Immortal, Rudy Connors

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode

Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae

Jay Pharoah as Bulletproof

Ben Schwartz as The Shapesmith

Kevin Michael Richardson as The Mauler Twins

Mark Hamill as Art Rosenbaum

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood

Sterling K Brown as Angstrom Levy

Mahershala Ali as Titan

Michael Dorn as Battle Beast

Aaron Paul as Powerplex

Simu Liu as Multi-Paul

Jonathan Banks

Kate Mara as Becky Duvall

Xolo Maridueña as Fightmaster & Dropkick

John DiMaggio as The Elephant

Tzi Ma as Mr Liu

Christian Convery as Oliver Grayson

What could be the plot of Invincible season 4?

It's difficult to know what the plot of season 4 will be until season 3 comes to an end, but we'd expect the next season to pick up after the Invincible War arc and after comic #65.

Creator Kirkman recently opened up to RadioTimes.com about the process of adapting the comic books, saying: "With this show, I envision it is a kind of process of, 'If it's not broken, don't fix it.'

"So, when we sit down with the source material, if we feel like everything is working, we just try to make sure that we uphold what existed in the comics, trying to put a fresh coat of paint on it, trying to expand things where we can expand them, truncate things where you feel like that's necessary.

"But if there's big moments and events that absolutely landed in the comics that I know the fan base is excited to see, you're going to get those moments."

He then went on to clarify that any attempt to alter those moments will be "only to enhance", adding a little bit of extra something to build up a moment so that when an adapted moment from the comics finally lands, "it'll hit you in a different way", whether it's more emotional because you've had more time with certain characters or more intense because of that additional build-up.

The ultimate reassurance that Invincible season 3 is a faithful adaptation to the comics, however, is when Kirkman mentions how he's compared Invincible with his time working on the TV adaptation The Walking Dead, where he learned that big changes from the source material aren't always needed.

Mark against the ReAnimen in Invincible season 3. Prime Video

"It's really a process of trying to enhance what was in the comics, not to change it for the sake of giving you something different. That's something I learned from working on The Walking Dead", Kirkman said.

"I was very much coming at things coming from a place of, 'They've read this before. Let's give them something different,' and I was pushing to change things as often as possible on that show.

"Here, I'm like, 'You know what? Let's make sure we deliver that moment in a way that the fan base that's experienced the comics, that loves the comics, will love all over again.'"

How many episodes will there be in Invincible season 4?

We'd expect there to be another eight episodes in Invincible season 4.

How many seasons of Invincible will there be in total?

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson in Invincible season 3. Prime Video

Creator Kirkman recently said there could be up to 10 seasons of Invincible (although only four have so far been confirmed by Prime Video).

He said at a recent panel (via Collider): "We’ve already written a bunch of season 4… The way [writer Simon Racioppa] and I have [it] mapped out… roughly eight seasons. Could be seven. Could be 10."

We'd be surprised if the show continued for a full 10 seasons - but you never know!

Is there a trailer for Invincible season 4?

Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell and Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson in Invincible. Prime Video

Not yet! We'll update this page as and when new information is made available.

Invincible season 3 is streaming weekly on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.