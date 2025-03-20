Plus, there's going to be a new storyline based around Detective Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown), who was reintroduced to fans in the season 3 finale post-credits scene.

The official social media accounts for the show shared a few tidbits about season 4, saying: "Invincible will return for season 4. Should be sometime in 2026. Voice acting is complete."

In smaller text, it adds: "There may be a new storyline not in the comics featuring Darkblood. Thragg has been cast."

The post jokingly adds at the end: "Invincible has also been cast."

While the voice actor for Thragg has not yet been confirmed, fans have floated names including The Punisher star Jon Bernthal and Hellboy's Ron Perlman.

Whoever it is, creator Robert Kirkman has confirmed they're "amazing" during a recent interview with Variety.

He said: "It would certainly be weird if [Thragg] didn't show up in the show. Yeah. I mean, I don't know. It's so tough. Here's what I'll say: he's been cast, and he's amazing."

The Invincible War Prime Video

Thragg is the key antagonist in Invincible – the most powerful Viltrumite and the current ruler of the Viltrum Empire – and it's safe to say fans have been waiting a long time for his arrival, which is sure to be explosive.

Season 3 already gave fans a whole host of starry names joining the cast, including the highly anticipated arrival of villain Conquest, who's voiced by Jeffery Dean Morgan.

Kirkman has admitted he chose the actor for a very meta reason – due to his and Steven Yeun's previous history in The Walking Dead.

Conquest in Invincible season 3. Prime Video

He told Variety: "I didn’t hesitate just because there is the meta of it all like, ‘Oh, it’s the rematch between Glenn and Negan, and now Glenn gets to win’.

"I don’t think it ruins the episode or anything, but I think it enhances things and puts an extra level of stakes on it. For anybody who’s a longtime Walking Dead fan, it’s a nice bit of justice."

As for what Thragg has in store for us in season 4, only time will tell.

