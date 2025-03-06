That's right, Conquest has arrived in Prime Video's adaptation of the Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley comics.

The Viltrumite is voiced by none other than Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who is no stranger to embodying villains from comic books, including The Comedian in Watchmen and Negan in The Walking Dead.

Morgan joins a star-studded voice cast led by Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, and which features the likes of Sandra Oh, JK Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Jason Mantzoukas, Jonathan Banks and many more.

"Stand ready for my arrival, worm," Conquest tells Invincible at the end of episode 7. The line is taken straight from the comics, and spells trouble for Invincible and the people he's trying to protect.

"You were given orders, you were given time, you were given more leeway than most, and yet I find this planet unprepared for the arrival of our Viltrum Empire.

"The Empire anticipated your resistance, which is why they sent me. I am Conquest, and I am your last chance to fulfil your duty," he adds.

The episode ends with Invincible and Conquest charging at each other, setting up what is sure to be an epic season finale.

