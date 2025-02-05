When asked if there is any truth to the rumour of the actor playing Conquest, Kirkman took a moment to seemingly choose his words carefully, before answering with some interesting details while still maintaining the mystery.

"I think that, while we can't comment on rumours, Jonathan Banks's role in the series is someone that... I think you could use the word 'disruptive,'" said Kirkman.

The creator of Invincible then followed up with: "He specifically, with a few characters, adds some conflict to them in some interesting ways.

"But you say this name 'Conquest' – I can't guarantee that character even shows up in this season."

Mark Grayson in Invincible. Prime Video

While Kirkman played his cards very close to his chest, the truth as to whether Jonathan Banks is playing Conquest or another character could go either way.

With Kirkman's choice of wording, there are still other characters we might expect this season who Banks could suit. Grand Regent Thragg, for example (Invincible comics' main antagonist), is about as "disruptive" as one could get. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, however, has been rumoured to be playing him – though this is just speculation.

What's more, Conquest's first appearance in the Invincible comics was during issue #61, which sits right where the middle-to-end of season 3 could go, depending on its timeline.

Fans of the comics will also know that Conquest is just as disruptive as the series' main antagonist.

As a grizzled war veteran of the Viltrumite empire who is tough, ruthless, and gets the job done, this hardened warrior of Viltrum fits Jonathan Banks's strengths as an actor perfectly.

We'll just have to wait and see!

Invincible season 3 will begin on Prime Video on 6th February 2025 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

