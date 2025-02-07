Kirkman previously told Variety: "[A new season every year] is the goal. The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe.

"It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We’re still trying to figure that out."

We'll take it! Plus, we know that Invincible is already renewed for season 4, so there's lots more action to come our way.

In the meantime, though, read on for what we can expect from Invincible season 3's release schedule, which is looking a lot more forgiving than season 2's!

Invincible season 3 release schedule: When is episode 4 on Prime Video?

Invincible season 3 episode 4, titled You Were My Hero, will be released on Prime Video on Thursday 13th February.

After the first three episodes dropped all at once, the remaining episodes will release weekly.

Powerplex in Invincible season 3. Prime Video

Invincible season 3 release schedule: When are new episodes out on Prime Video?

The full release schedule for Invincible season 3 looks like this:

Episode 1- You're Not Laughing Now - Thursday 6th February (out now)

Episode 2 - A Deal with the Devil - Thursday 6th February (out now)

Episode 3 - You Want a Real Costume, Right? - Thursday 6th February (out now)

Episode 4 - You Were My Hero - Thursday 13th February

Episode 5 - This Was Supposed to be Easy - Thursday 20th February

Episode 6 - All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry - Thursday 27th February

Episode 7 - What Have I Done? - Thursday 6th March

Episode 8 - I Thought You'd Never Shut Up - Thursday 13th March

How many episodes will there be in Invincible season 3?

There will be eight episodes in Invincible season 3, meaning the season will conclude on 13th March.

Simon Racioppa, Helen Leigh and Jay Faerber are among the writers for this season, with more set to be announced.

How to watch Invincible season 3 in the UK

Invincible is available to watch on Prime Video in the UK.

