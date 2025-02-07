Invincible season 3 release schedule: When is episode 4 on Prime Video?
Invincible is back for more!
It's time! The first episodes of Invincible season 3 have officially graced our on screens, with Steven Yeun's Mark Grayson back in business.
Following a controversial release schedule for season 2, which featured a gigantic mid-season gap, showrunners Robert Kirkman and Simon Racioppa have confirmed that season 3 will stick to a weekly release.
Kirkman previously told Variety: "[A new season every year] is the goal. The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe.
"It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We’re still trying to figure that out."
We'll take it! Plus, we know that Invincible is already renewed for season 4, so there's lots more action to come our way.
In the meantime, though, read on for what we can expect from Invincible season 3's release schedule, which is looking a lot more forgiving than season 2's!
Alternatively, check out our review to find out our verdict - or read about what creator Kirkman told us when we asked what the deal with Conquest is this season.
Invincible season 3 episode 4, titled You Were My Hero, will be released on Prime Video on Thursday 13th February.
After the first three episodes dropped all at once, the remaining episodes will release weekly.
Invincible season 3 release schedule: When are new episodes out on Prime Video?
The full release schedule for Invincible season 3 looks like this:
- Episode 1- You're Not Laughing Now - Thursday 6th February (out now)
- Episode 2 - A Deal with the Devil - Thursday 6th February (out now)
- Episode 3 - You Want a Real Costume, Right? - Thursday 6th February (out now)
- Episode 4 - You Were My Hero - Thursday 13th February
- Episode 5 - This Was Supposed to be Easy - Thursday 20th February
- Episode 6 - All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry - Thursday 27th February
- Episode 7 - What Have I Done? - Thursday 6th March
- Episode 8 - I Thought You'd Never Shut Up - Thursday 13th March
How many episodes will there be in Invincible season 3?
There will be eight episodes in Invincible season 3, meaning the season will conclude on 13th March.
Simon Racioppa, Helen Leigh and Jay Faerber are among the writers for this season, with more set to be announced.
How to watch Invincible season 3 in the UK
Invincible is available to watch on Prime Video in the UK.
Invincible season 3 is streaming weekly on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.
