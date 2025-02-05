Meanwhile, season 3 is set to introduce a host of new characters as the adaptation of Robert Kirkman's iconic comic book series continues.

Recently, it was also confirmed that season 3 will have a time jump, with the new instalment catching up with Mark when he's 19 years old.

Co-showrunner Simon Racioppa added to SFX: "Mark's going to face different challenges, so he's not going to be the same person that he was in season 2. And at the end of season 3, I can promise you, he's not the same person he was at the start of season three."

So, as we prepare for more Invincible adventures in season 3, here's everything you need to know about what time Invincible season 3 will drop on Prime Video! Alternatively, check out our review of the new season.

What time is Invincible season 3 released on Prime Video where you are?

Invincible season 3 is expected to drop at 8am GMT in the UK on 6th February. That works out to the following times around the world:

3am ET (USA)

2am CT (USA)

12am (midnight) PT (USA)

9am CET (Central Europe)

4pm AWST on Sunday (Australia)

6pm AEST on Sunday (Australia)

The first three episodes will be released at once. Episodes will then be released weekly on Prime Video.

Invincible season 3 will begin on Prime Video on 6th February 2025 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

