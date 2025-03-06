Brit is a supporting character in the show, and is a local superhero and old friend of Cecil Stedman.

Banks was previously announced to have joined the Invincible cast in a mystery role, with many fans theorising that he’d be voicing the major comic villain, Conquest.

That character, however – who also made his debut in the recently released seventh episode – is being voiced by none other than Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Banks and Morgan join a star-studded voice cast led by Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible alongside the likes of Sandra Oh, JK Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Grey Griffin, Jason Mantzoukas and many more.

In the run-up to season 3’s release, co-showrunner Robert Kirkman sat down with RadioTimes.com and teased what fans can expect from the latest saga’s characters, including Banks’s.

Asked whether there was any truth to the rumour that Banks will be portraying Conquest, he said: "I think that, while we can't comment on rumours, Jonathan Banks's role in the series is someone that... I think you could use the word 'disruptive'."

He added: "He specifically, with a few characters, adds some conflict to them in some interesting ways."

He continued: "But you say this name Conquest – I can't guarantee that character even shows up in this season."

