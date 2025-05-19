But being from a dataminer (who has gotten information correct in the past), we must take it with a fistful of salt, but it's an injustice how long it's been since the last game, with Injustice 2 having launched back in 2017, so we'll take what we can get at this point.

There was the 2021 film, Injustice, too, but it has been a long wait for superhero-fighting fans with itchy fingers, save for the brief time gamers had with MultiVersus.

With Warner Bros Games having had a rough financial year, the studio behind MultiVersus, Player First Games, is sadly being shut down, along with the game’s servers at the end of May, leaving DC superhero fighting fans with nought to play.

But, could a theoretical Injustice 3 help soften the blow? Read on, and we shall reveal what we know!

Is Injustice 3 in development? Datamine explained

Harley Quinn in Injustice 2. Warner Bros. Games, NetherRealm Studios

According to MultiverSusie on X (formerly Twitter), a proposed Injustice 3 could supposedly be in development.

They alluded to as much in an X post which you can read just below.

Whilst they don’t outright say yes or no either way, they heavily suggest such a project could be in the works by writing “injustice” three times in the X post and following it up with “3” in the replies.

As mentioned above, MultiverSusie has been on the money with MultiVersus content before it was publicly announced. That doesn’t mean that they are correct this time around, as it’s unclear how they would come to know about an under-wraps project.

At the end of the post, they say “leaving me without any leaks is yet again another injustice”, but it’s hard to parse if something has been leaked to them and they are being sarcastic about it, or they genuinely haven’t heard anything.

If any more concrete information comes to light, we will as always update you, so be sure to check back in regularly!

