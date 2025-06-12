So, when is High on Life 2 coming out? Is Justin Roiland in High on Life 2? Read on for everything you need to know.

High on Life 2 is currently scheduled to release in winter 2025.

This release window was confirmed during the game's first reveal at the June 2025 Xbox Games Showcase.

This tracks with the release of the first High on Life, which came out on 13th December 2022, so with not much to go on, we would expect a similar December release date for High on Life 2.

What platforms is High on Life 2 on?

High on Life 2 is confirmed to be launching on Xbox Series X/S and PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

While Xbox has made more of an effort to get its games on other consoles in recent years, that doesn't appear to be the case with High on Life 2.

Neither the PlayStation nor Nintendo Switch 2 logos were anywhere to be seen in the game's reveal trailer, suggesting an Xbox and PC-exclusive launch.

That being said, High on Life came to both PlayStation and Nintendo consoles later down the line, so if it doesn’t launch on the PS5 or Switch 2, it will almost certainly come to both consoles at some point.

Is Justin Roiland in High on Life 2?

Justin Roiland was a major player in the creation of the first High on Life, having originally come up with the idea for it, as well as working on the design and voice acting sides of development.

However, due to allegations of violence and sexual assault against him, Roiland was removed from various projects, such as Rick and Morty.

Roiland was also cut from High on Life's 'High on Knife' DLC, with his character Kenny surreptitiously killed off-screen.

While the game's cast and crew have not been confirmed yet, it's likely that Justin Roiland will not be in High on Life 2.

In March 2023, domestic violence charges brought forward in 2020 were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Roiland released a statement to social media at the time stating he was "thankful the case has been dismissed", adding, "I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process."

In September 2023, Roiland faced allegations of sexual assault from several individuals, as well as "pursuing young fans, some underage".

In response to the claims, Roiland's lawyer Andrew Brettler said that all allegations were "false and defamatory".

High on Life 2 story and gameplay

We don't know much about the High on Life 2 story right now, but here's what Squanch Games has to say about it.

"You've done it. You've taken down an intergalactic cartel, brought humanity back from the brink of extinction, and hunted dangerous bounties to the far corners of the galaxy.

"Bounty hunting has brought you fortune, fame and love; but when a mysterious figure from your past reappears and puts a price on your sister's head, your cushy life gets thrown into chaos.

"Do you have what it takes to risk it all and bring down an intergalactic conspiracy that once again threatens your favourite species (humans)?

"High on Life RETURNS as you and your beloved rag-tag team of alien misfits shoot, stab, and skate your way through gorgeous, dangerous worlds all across the galaxy to blow up the EVIL pharmaceutical conglomerate hell-bent on putting price tags on HUMAN LIFE!"

As for gameplay, it appears to be most of the same action fans loved from the first game, with a few new twists to keep things fresh.

The most prominent new addition is a skateboard, which Squanch Games promises you can use to "kickflip alien cops in the face and grind your way to freedom", which sounds pretty great if you ask us.

Is there a High on Life 2 trailer?

Yes! The first High on Life 2 trailer was released as part of June 2025's Xbox Games Showcase, and you can watch it below:

