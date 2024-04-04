It’s time for some Democratic Detonation.

PlayStation has revealed too what we can expect in the new Warbond, detailing new weapons and armour being added to the game that we can use in our war against the Terminids and Automatons.

Read on to find out when the Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond release date is and to see the list of confirmed new weapons and armour.

The Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond release date is Thursday 11th April, Sony and Arrowhead Game Studios have confirmed. We don’t have long to wait to meet its new weapons and armour.

The April Warbond was revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the official PlayStation account. You can check out the post below, which features a brief teaser trailer of a few of the new weapons being added to the game:

Looks neat, huh?

Unfortunately, no exact release timing has been confirmed by PlayStation or Arrowhead Game Studios. It’s just been confirmed that the new Warbond is dropping on 11th April. We’ll update this post with a UK release time as soon as we’re able should the timings be revealed.

What do we know about the Helldivers 2 April Warbond?

The Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2 is bringing plenty of new firepower and armour to the fight against the Terminid and Automaton armies. New weapons, secondary weapons, a new utility booster, emotes and new armour are being added to the game.

Before we dive into the details, we thought you’d like to watch the official Democratic Detonation trailer, so we’ve embedded it below (we’re too kind):

Over on the PlayStation Blog, plenty of information can be found about the new weapons and armour.

Here’s the full list of new weapons and armour in the Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond:

New Weapons:

BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle | Armour-penetrating assault rifle

| Armour-penetrating assault rifle R-36 Eruptor Rifle | Bolt-action rifle that fires jet-assisted shells which explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact

| Bolt-action rifle that fires jet-assisted shells which explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact CB-9 Exploding Crossbow | Fires explosive bolts – look out for gravity affecting the trajectory of the bolts

| Fires explosive bolts – look out for gravity affecting the trajectory of the bolts G-123 Thermite Grenade | Sticky grenade that burns extremely hot

| Sticky grenade that burns extremely hot GP-31 Grenade Pistol | A pistol that fires grenades

New Utility Booster:

Expert Extraction Pilot Booster | Lowers the time it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon

New Armour:

CE-27 Ground Breaker | Medium Armour

| Medium Armour CE-07 Demolition Specialist | Light Armour

| Light Armour FS-55 Devastator | Heavy Armour

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, we’d expect the Helldivers 2 April Warbond to cost £7.99 / 1,000 Super Credits. That is how much the previous Warbond cost.

