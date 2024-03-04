You may even find that you prefer our offerings so much that Helldivers 2 becomes but a memory – unless, of course, the "2" moniker has you asking questions about the first game. It’s good news on that front, though!

Before you erupt in a FOMO overload, however, let’s get straight to it. Read on to see what the situation is regarding Helldivers 2 on PS4, and for a list of some excellent games to play instead.

Will Helldivers 2 come to PS4?

Helldivers 2. Arrowhead

No, Helldivers 2 is not coming to PS4 as far as we are aware.

More like this

No plans for such a thing have been announced, and the performance can dip in heavier scenes on the PS5, so getting it to work on the last-gen console may be a bit of a stretch – especially given how many enemies can be on screen at once.

With how popular Helldivers 2 is proving to be, it’s no doubt helping to drive sales for the PS5 – something Sony will be all too happy about, as it just announced the console is entering the "latter stage of its life cycle", as reported by Takashi Mochizuki and Yuki Furukawa for Bloomberg.

This is due to the console not meeting sales targets for 2023, which Sony expects to continue in 2024, perhaps going some way towards explaining the recent PlayStation Studios layoffs.

Best Helldivers 2 alternatives on PS4

While Helldivers 2 may not be coming to the PS4, we don’t want to leave you empty-handed, so below we’ve listed what we think are some of the best alternatives to play right now on PS4.

Helldivers

Helldivers. Arrowhead Game Studios, PlayStation Studios

Let’s start off with the obvious – the original Helldivers! The game is practically the same, save for the difference in perspective - as it’s played from a top-down isometric view.

Much of the same silly antics, tongue-in-cheek satire and stratagems are all present.

There’s even an entirely additional enemy faction to battle against, making it more fleshed out in other areas compared to its more popular sequel.

You can pick up the game on PC (or PS3 and even the PS Vita!) instead, if you’d prefer.

Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic. Ghost Ship Games

Rock and Stone! The delightfully dwarven Deep Rock Galactic has plenty of belly-laugh online moments as you face off seemingly endless hordes of aliens in PvE co-op matches.

You’ll also do plenty of mining on top of shooting, making for some more varied gameplay.

Like Helldivers, there are upgrade paths for better loot and a huge community to be part of, and it shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. You can also opt to pick this one up for PC.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

OK, this one isn’t nearly as light-hearted or funny. In fact, it’s quite the opposite - as it’s rather tense, scary and often stressful, but in a satisfying sort of way!

What it does have is online co-op against aliens – the aliens. Xenomorphs. For fans of the series, you don’t want to miss Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Just be sure to find some friends, as matchmaking can prove a little troublesome this many years on from release.

Earth Defense Force 5

Earth Defense Force 5. SANDLOT

Preceding Helldivers and its sequel by some years is the Earth Defense Force series, with Earth Defence Force 5 being the latest instalment available to play on the aged PS4.

Let’s see: Third person? Check. Online co-op? Check. Ridiculous and chaotic antics while facing off huge waves of enemies? Check. Need we say more? You don’t even need to wait for mechs to be added!

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.