The further you get up the difficulty levels, though, the more you'll need to be strategic. Or perhaps we should say stratagem-gic.

Stratagems are abilities that you unlock from your Destroyer ship. They supply indispensable support from the ship to your team on the ground, and you'd be silly not to utilise them.

If you're not familiar, fear not. We'll walk you through how to use them, before listing every Helldivers 2 stratagem.

How to use stratagems in Helldivers 2

In order to use the stratagems in Helldivers 2, you'll need to open the list and input the code for the one you want to use.

On the PS5 you hold L1, and on the PC you hold left Ctrl. While they're held down, you input the code. Simple!

There are six types of stratagems in Helldivers 2:

Patriotic Administration Center

Orbital Cannons

Hangar

Bridge

Engineering Bay

Robotics Workshop

We'll separate the below list into each category.

Full list of Helldivers 2 stratagems - All codes on PS5 and PC

The codes are all used with directional buttons, both on the PC and PS5. Bear in mind that on the PC you'll be using WASD. So W is Up, A is Left, S Down, and D Right.

Patriotic Administration Center Stratagem Codes

Machine Gun (level 1) - Down, Left, Down, Up, Right.

- Down, Left, Down, Up, Right. Anti-Material Rifle (level 2) - Down, Left, Right, Up, Down.

- Down, Left, Right, Up, Down. Stalwart (level 2) - Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Left.

- Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Left. Expendable Anti-Tank (level 3) - Down, Down, Left, Up, Right.

- Down, Down, Left, Up, Right. Recoiled Rifle (level 5) - Down, Left, Right, Right, Left.

- Down, Left, Right, Right, Left. Flamethrower (level 10) - Down, Left, Up, Down, Up.

- Down, Left, Up, Down, Up. Autocannon (level 10) - Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Right.

- Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Right. Railgun (level 20) - Down, Right, Left, Down, Up, Left, Right.

- Down, Right, Left, Down, Up, Left, Right. Spear (level 20) - Down, Down, Up, Down, Down.

Orbital Cannons Stratagem Codes

Orbital Gatling Barrage (level 2) - Right, Down, Left, Up, Up.

- Right, Down, Left, Up, Up. Orbital Airburst Strike (level 5) - Right, Right Right.

- Right, Right Right. Orbital 120MM HE Barrage (level 5) - Right, Down, Left, Right, Down.

- Right, Down, Left, Right, Down. Orbital 380MM HE Barrage (level 8) - Right, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down.

- Right, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down. Orbital Walking Barrage (level 10) - Right, Right, Down, Left, Right, Down.

- Right, Right, Down, Left, Right, Down. Orbital Lasers (level 15) - Right, Down, Up, Right, Down.

- Right, Down, Up, Right, Down. Orbital Railcannon Strike (level 20) - Right, Up, Down, Down, Right.

Hangar Stratagem Codes

Eagle Strafing Run (level 2) - Up, Right, Right.

- Up, Right, Right. Eagle Airstrike (level 2) - Up, Right, Down, Right.

- Up, Right, Down, Right. Eagle Cluster Bomb (level 3) - Up, Right, Down, Down, Right.

- Up, Right, Down, Down, Right. Eagle Napalm Airstrike (level 5) - Up, Right, Down, Up.

- Up, Right, Down, Up. Jump Pack (level 8) - Down, Up, Up, Down, Up.

- Down, Up, Up, Down, Up. Eagle Smoke Strike (level 8) - Up, Right, Up, Down.

- Up, Right, Up, Down. Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods (level 10) - Up, Right, Up, Left.

- Up, Right, Up, Left. Eagle 500KG Bomb (level 15) - Up, Right, Down, Down, Down.

Bridge Stratagem Codes

Orbital Precision Strike (level 1) - Right, Right, Up.

- Right, Right, Up. Orbital Gas Strike (level 3) - Right, Right, Down, Right.

- Right, Right, Down, Right. Orbital EMS Strike (level 5) - Right, Right, Left, Down.

- Right, Right, Left, Down. Orbital Smoke Strike (level 8) - Right, Right, Down, Up.

- Right, Right, Down, Up. HMG Emplacement (level 10) - Down, Up, Left, Right, Right, Left.

- Down, Up, Left, Right, Right, Left. Shield Generation Relay (level 10) - Down, Up, Left, Down, Right, Right.

- Down, Up, Left, Down, Right, Right. Tesla Tower (15) - Down, Up, Right, Up, Left, Right.

Engineering Bay Stratagem Codes

Anti-Personnel Minefield (level 2) - Down, Left, Up, Right.

- Down, Left, Up, Right. Supply Pack (level 3) - Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Down.

- Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Down. Grenade Launcher (level 5) - Down, Left, Up, Left, Down.

- Down, Left, Up, Left, Down. Laser Cannon (level 5) - Down, Left, Down, Up, Left.

- Down, Left, Down, Up, Left. Incendiary Mines (level 8) - Down, Left, Left, Down.

- Down, Left, Left, Down. "Guard Dog" Rover (level 10) - Down, Up, Left, Up, Right, Right.

- Down, Up, Left, Up, Right, Right. Ballistic Shield Backpack (level 12) - Down, Left, Up, Up, Right.

- Down, Left, Up, Up, Right. Arc thrower (level 15) - Down, Right, Up, Left, Down.

- Down, Right, Up, Left, Down. Shield Generator Pack (level 20) - Down, Up, Left, Right, Left, Right.

Robotic Workshop Stratagem Codes

Machine Gun Sentry (level 3) - Down, Up, Right, Right, Up.

- Down, Up, Right, Right, Up. Gatling Sentry (level 5) - Down, Up, Right, Left.

- Down, Up, Right, Left. Mortar Sentry (level 8) - Down, Up, Right, Right, Down.

- Down, Up, Right, Right, Down. "Guard Dog" (level 10) - Down, Up, Left, Up, Right, Down.

- Down, Up, Left, Up, Right, Down. Autocannon Sentry (level 13 ) - Down, Up, Right, Up, Left, Up.

- Down, Up, Right, Up, Left, Up. Rocket Sentry (level 15) - Down, Up, Right, Right, Left.

- Down, Up, Right, Right, Left. EMS Mortar Sentry (level 20) - Down, Down, Up, Up, Left.

