With the Swedish studio made up of less than 100 people, it's worth keeping your expectations in check. Still, there are lots of possibilities and plans, by the sounds of it.

Among the huge surge in players, developer Arrowhead Game Studios is now working away behind the scenes on the Helldivers 2 roadmap.

No doubt numerous updates will be a part of this to help stabilise the third-person shooter and build upon its success.

Of course, it's what new content will be added that everyone wants to know about.

To give you an idea of what's happening with the Helldivers 2 roadmap, here's everything we know so far, along with all the comments from the developers.

Is there a Helldivers 2 roadmap?

Helldivers 2. Sony Interactive Entertainment

Yes, there is a Helldivers 2 roadmap in the works. No, it is not expected to arrive anytime soon.

Following the unexpected success of Helldivers 2, Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt confirmed on 16th February 2024 that the studio's original roadmap has now been thrown out in favour of a new one.

"The team is working on it. Our old roadmap is very out of date in comparison to what we now want to do," Pilestedt said when replying to a fan (via X, formerly Twitter)

Taking this into consideration, we might not hear about a Helldivers 2 roadmap for quite a few months yet, as it looks to get its server and technical issues under control.

At a guess, we might hear something around June/July, since that's known for when the games industry makes announcements.

What do we know about Helldivers 2 future plans?

Helldivers 2. Arrowhead

Since the Helldivers 2 roadmap is still in development, there is little to go off about the studio's future plans for the game.

That said, it's fair to assume numerous updates will feature patches to help solve any bugs, freezes and/or glitches.

The huge surge in players most recently saw the servers for Helldivers 2 expand to support 800,000 people simultaneously. This is no doubt the priority for the time being.

This has resulted in Arrowhead recruiting more employees, too:

Ahead of the game's launch, Arrowhead community and support team member Elina Lindström did, however, tease some details of what fans can expect.

"Super Earth’s struggle for supremacy doesn’t end there — your future as a Helldiver is secure! There’s so much more to come as we expand the game’s content offering," wrote Lindström (via a PS blog post).

"We’re excited to confirm that as players fight in the Galactic War, they will also witness events unfold through our planned free updates.

"The universe of Helldivers 2 will grow and change to give our players refreshed gameplay, introducing new tools, new challenges and new threats from around the galaxy."

Aside from this, we can speculate that seasonal content, the arrival of new factions and different skins may be in development.

Until we get official word, though, everything is up in the air. Once we know more, we'll make sure to update this article.

Helldivers 2 is available across PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows.

