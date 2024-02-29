Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

What may have shifted plans was the huge surge in players. The game has constantly been jostling for the top spot at the top of Steam, while also shifting three million copies across PlayStation and PC. But could a new leak suggest mechs are coming sooner than anticipated?

Read on for all the latest developments regarding mechs in Helldivers 2.

Why are people talking about Helldivers 2 mechs?

A supposed leak of mech gameplay in Helldivers 2 has fuelled speculation that giant machines will added to the game soon. This first stemmed on Facebook before going viral on Reddit from user Fozzye18, who posted gameplay footage of a mech in action. In the clip, we can see the player jumping into the mech's control unit before initiating its weapons and firing at its surroundings.

While the user didn't get too long of time with the mech due to their game crashing, they did share that the mech utilises "rockets and machine guns". The chance encounter was said to come from a random match that the player joined where two other people spawned the machines.

Could this have been the developers at Arrowhead testing mechs out before they were implemented?

Will massive mech suits really come to Helldivers 2?

Yes, mechs will arrive in Helldivers 2 at some point in future. This was confirmed by Arrowhead during its 'Report for Duty' trailer in January 2024. Apart from the wording "coming soon after launch" featured in the trailer, the Swedish studio has not revealed any timeline for the roll out of mechs in the game.

It's also worth noting that the original Helldivers did feature mechs, so their inclusion certainly isn't out of the ordinary. There's a good chance these will work similarly to the first game, where players can call them into action via a Stratagem code.

Helldivers 2 is available across PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows.

