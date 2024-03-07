The new additions seem particularly well suited to dealing with the Automaton menaces who have recently started an offensive. Perfect timing from Helldivers 2 Game Master Joel, then.

There is a bit of a wait before Cutting Edge drops, though, so hopefully Helldivers across the globe can hold the frontlines until then.

Speaking of, with the battle raging on 24/7, we best get straight to it. Read on to be on the cutting edge of Cutting Edge!

Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Game Studios, PlayStation Studios

The Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond release date is 14th March 2024.

Currently, there’s no word on what time we can expect it to go live here in the UK, but when we do know, we will update you as soon as possible.

Hopefully, it’s a point convenient for us in Greenwich Mean Time, which seems entirely possible owing to the fact that Arrowhead Game Studios is only an hour ahead of us in Sweden.

It would be pretty painful to know that everyone in North America is getting to jump in on all the fun, as we are getting ready for bed. Though we are duty bound to Super Earth, so we shan’t complain (too much).

What do we know about the Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond?

Quite a fair amount! The trailer above gives us a quick preview of all the new guns, gadgets, armour and doodahs coming to Helldivers 2, but the post on the PlayStation Blog goes into considerably more detail.

The last Warbond, Steeled Veterans, cost 1,000 Super Credits, and was included in the Super Citizen Edition.

While not confirmed yet, we can imagine the Cutting Edge Warbond will also cost 1,000 SC. Players will also be able to purchase it with real money.

But for your convenience, we’ve included everything coming in Cutting Edge down below!

The EX Series Prototypes

EX-03 Prototype 3 – Includes a rubber underlayer for insulation. Handy, really, as this prototype’s wires operate at a shocking 400,000 volts.

– Includes a rubber underlayer for insulation. Handy, really, as this prototype’s wires operate at a shocking 400,000 volts. EX-16 Prototype 16 – Warning: Electric arc generates a strong magnetic field. Avoid use while near stapled paperwork.

– Warning: Electric arc generates a strong magnetic field. Avoid use while near stapled paperwork. EX-00 Prototype X – The end result of several billion Super Credits and 12 years of research into creating "the Soldier of Tomorrow". Show us it was worth it.

Expanded arsenal

LAS-16 Sickle – A sweet laser rifle that fires in short bursts. And it doesn’t need reloading. Just watch for overheating or shove a new heatsink in there.

– A sweet laser rifle that fires in short bursts. And it doesn’t need reloading. Just watch for overheating or shove a new heatsink in there. SG-8P Punisher Plasma – Exploding plasma rounds sound deadly… because they are, to aliens and allies! This modified Punisher shotgun is as fun as it is fearsome.

– Exploding plasma rounds sound deadly… because they are, to aliens and allies! This modified Punisher shotgun is as fun as it is fearsome. ARC-12 Blitzer – Project an arc of close-range lightning, or charge it up to fire off powerful bolts. Good for taking out multiple targets and giving you more time to pick a celebration emote.

There’s also a new stun grenade, the G-23, which looks great for dealing with Automatons. The LAS-7 Dagger pistol is new, too.

New capes, emotes and player cards

The armour sets also have new capes with them that feature matching colours, designs and player cards. One of them is a tan cape dubbed the "Botslayer".

As well as the capes, there are also three new emotes to better divulge your emotions on the battlefield.

