If you’ve been following Helldivers 2 closely, you’ll no doubt be familiar with the mech hype that got players desperately editing files to try and get them in-game sooner than developers Arrowhead Game Studios intended.

Such is the popularity of Helldivers 2, players are keen to have as much of it as possible - to the point where they’re superseding the devs at almost every turn. Perhaps datamining rather than mimicry is the highest form of flattery?

If you fall into this camp, we won’t keep you waiting any longer. Read on to see what vehicles have been leaked and when we can maybe expect to see them officially in-game.

Why are people talking about Helldivers 2 vehicles?

Helldivers 2 vehicle rumours are running amok owing to a video from GameOverDeo on YouTube that supposedly shows off some previously unseen content – namely, a very Halo Warthog-looking buggy with a mounted machine gun on the back.

It’s clearly not a finalised concept yet, however, as the UI elements are a bit broken, such as there being no aiming reticle and the vehicle handling seeming a little iffy.

The video also shows off the much-lusted-after mechs that have been confirmed to be coming to Helldivers 2 soon.

Finally, we see some extra equipment such as the ARC-12 Blitzer shotgun, which delivers a power burst of "high-voltage electricity that arcs between all units – enemy or otherwise – within range".

Then there’s the BX-7 Displacer pack, which acts as a teleportation device that saves players from a killing blow by shooting them off elsewhere. How reliable the teleportation will be remains to be seen.

There are a few more items shown off in the video, so it’s well worth a watch if you can’t wait to get your grubby mitts on some democracy-spreading material.

When could vehicles come to Helldivers 2? Our speculation

Currently, when we can maybe expect to see the vehicles make an appearance is anybody's guess — the Helldivers 2 roadmap is currently being rewritten, owing to how massively popular the game is proving to be.

Arrowhead Game Studios will no doubt want to capitalise on the immense success, but it could be prudent to wait for the excitement to die down a little, only for them to stoke it once more with a huge update that could draw in more new players and keep engagement high.

Based on that, we reckon it’s not out of the realm of possibility that we may see the vehicles being added over the next few months.

As you can see on our list of upcoming video games, the rest of March is fairly busy for PlayStation 5 with the likes of Rise of the Rōnin.

Currently, May is fairly quiet, making it an opportune moment for Sony’s sweetheart to receive a hefty update.

June has both Destiny 2: The Final Shape and Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree competing for players' attention, making the month somewhat of a no-go zone.

If and when we get a proper update regarding the roadmap and the inclusion of vehicles, we will update you as soon as we receive word from Super Earth HQ!

