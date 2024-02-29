By playing the game naturally, a good number of trophies will pop, but there are quite a few specific requirements that need meeting too.

The good news is that the Platinum for Helldivers 2 isn't that difficult in the grand scheme of video games.

In fact, more than 7 per cent of players have walked away with the accolade (via PSNProfiles), so it's definitely obtainable even for those newcomers to the world of trophy hunting.

To make things easier, we've put together this handy Helldivers 2 trophy guide – read on for the full list and what you need to do for 100 per cent completion.

How many trophies does Helldivers 2 have?

Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Games Studios

There are 39 trophies to unlock in Helldivers 2. This is made up of 24 Bronze, 11 Silver, three Gold and one Platinum.

To obtain all of these trophies, players will need to do everything from completing missions and killing enemies to upgrading their ships and even flopping like a ragdoll.

Full list of Helldivers 2 trophies

Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Game Studios, PlayStation Studios

Here is the full list of trophies in Helldivers 2 - from Platinum to Bronze.

The Epitome of Super Earth (Platinum) – Obtain all trophies in Helldivers 2

Hell Dive (Gold) – Complete an Extreme difficulty mission or high without anyone dying

Hold my primary, I'm going in! (Gold) – Complete a full Hard difficulty mission or higher without anyone firing their primary or support weapon

Gone in 360 seconds! (Gold) – Complete a full Extreme difficulty Blitz mission and extract in under six minutes

Extractamundo! (Silver) – Extract with a full squad on a Hard difficulty or more mission

Caught them by Supplies! (Silver) – Kill a Charger with a resupply pod

Samples are a diver's best friend (Silver) – Extract with at least 15 rare samples from a mission as a team

Doing your part (Silver) – Complete at least 100 missions

It's the only way to be sure… (Silver) – Have six orbital barrage stratagems in the same place at the same time

For the greater good! (Silver) – Kill 5,000 enemies

Kill it with fire! (Silver) – Kill 100 enemies using fire damage during the same mission

Get some! (Silver) – Fire at least 150 rounds in one burst, killing at least 10 enemies

That which does not kill you… (Silver) – Be injured in all limbs at the same time

The power of Democracy (Silver) – Kill 25 enemies with one stratagem

Fully operational (Silver) – Reach max rank on one ship module

Ship it! (Bronze) – Upgrade all ship modules at least one level

Nothing is bigger than Freedom (Bronze) – Defeat a Hulk

The taller they are… (Bronze) – Defeat a Bile Titan

They don't call it Tacticool for nothin' (Bronze) – Complete 10 tactical objectives

Let's call it a draw (Bronze) – Shoot off both arms on a Hulk and then extract while it's alive

Cool guys don't loo- AAAAH! (Bronze) – Fly at least 25 metres from the shockwave of an explosion

Hot Potato! (Bronze) – Throw back a live grenade

Bot Scrapper (Bronze) – Play one Bug Mission

Extractinating the Countryside (Bronze) – Play a planet defence mission

Patriot (Bronze) – Play at least 50 missions

Hold my Liber-tea! (Bronze) – While using a jump pack, knock yourself into a ragdoll state

Eat-This! (Bronze) – Kill a bug warrior with a shotgun within one metre

Democracy ain't done with you yet (Bronze) – Heal another player using stims

Promote Synergy (Bronze) – Provide assisted reload for a teammate

Strapping young lad (Bronze) – Customise your Helldiver with new cape, armor and helmet

In the nick of time (Bronze) – Extract after the timer reaches zero

The Real Deal (Bronze) – Complete Basic Training

The long arm of Justice (Bronze) – Kill a target a distance of over 100m

Stalking is illegal (Bronze) – Complete a Stalker Hive tactical objective

Job's done! (Bronze) – Complete a mission but fail to extract

Science is done by quantity! (Bronze) – Extract with at least 15 common samples

They mostly come at night… (Bronze) – Extract from a mission during nighttime

Spread Managed Democracy (Bronze) – Kill 150 enemies during the same mission

Helldivers 2 is available across PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows.

