Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios, Helldivers 2 launched on 8th February 2024, with its servers experiencing quite a few issues – especially for those playing on PC.

This included crashes, PC optimisation and general matchmaking.

Since then, the Swedish games maker has been all hands on deck trying to roll out patches to solve any problems and continue its upward trajectory (one that has seen it leapfrog God of War as PlayStation's biggest ever PC launch).

So, what's the latest development with the popular third-person shooter?

Well, we've scoured the web high and low for all the latest news from Arrowhead Games so you can know the current status of what's happening with Helldivers 2.

Is Helldivers 2 down?

Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Game Studios, PlayStation Studios

Helldivers 2 is not currently down, with its servers fully functioning at the time of writing.

The game was most recently taken down for scheduled maintenance on 11th February 2024, before resuming play a few hours later.

A statement was shared by Arrowhead detailing what the latest patch looks to achieve.

"The current biggest issues are the game not dishing out rewards properly at the end of missions, accompanied with the reoccurring login failures.

"This is very important for us to fix as soon as possible, and as such, we've decided to perform server maintenance in about two hours (7pm CET/10am PST/3am JST).

"As always when making changes in a live environment, we need to address this with caution and monitor the situation closely.

"The dedicated Arrowhead team will be on standby to take action immediately if we see negative effects on the player experience. Note that during this maintenance we expect there to be larger disruptions to the servers for a limited period of time.

"Sorry for the inconvenience that this may cause. Thanks again for your patience, and let's get our Helldivers back in action!"

How to check Helldivers 2 server status

The best way to check the Helldivers 2 server status is by heading to the game's respective social media channels.

Arrowhead has been most active across X (formerly Twitter), Reddit and the official Helldivers Discord channel, so we'd suggest starting there. The latter is where details of what is happening with the next patch were detailed shortly after launch.

"The most important thing to highlight is that we've made additional improvements to matchmaking," Arrowhead game director Mikael Eriksson told fans in the channel (via Eurogamer).

"A full matchmaking solution is in the works but will take a few more days to test and deploy. Thanks for your patience as we work through the last details."

The real-time online platform Downdetector is another useful tool for monitoring outages across a variety of video games.

While Helldivers 2 is yet to officially gain a Downdetector page, we're expecting one to be generated in the coming days.

Helldivers 2 is available across PlayStation 5 and PC.

