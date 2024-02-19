Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

Many Helldivers 2 players are being faced with the words "login limit reached" as they try to play. It appears, as you'd expect, when we try to log in for online play. And it's been appearing across both platforms.

So what does it mean, and is there anything we can do about it?

More like this

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What does 'login limit reached' mean in Helldivers 2?

Arrowhead Games

If you're faced with the "login limit reached" error message as you try to play Helldivers 2, you're probably wondering what it means. Does it mean you've tried to login too many times?

Don't worry, because the fault is not on your end. It's the servers.

Helldivers 2 has blown up since its release, and the number of gamers trying to play had exceeded the expectations of developers Arrowhead Game Studios. It even overtook Palworld on the Steam top sellers list.

So, when you receive this message it means the servers are struggling to accommodate for everyone trying to play at that exact moment!

Is it possible to fix 'login limit reached' error in Helldivers 2?

Unfortunately, there's not a lot you can do other than try again in a few minutes.

The recent update attempted to fix this issue, but many players are still getting the "login limit reached" message when they try to play.

Hopefully it'll be sorted soon, but for now the only tactic is to close the game and try again. It's a pain, but you'll get through eventually!

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.