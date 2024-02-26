With more than a dozen enemy types to dispose of, having the right knowledge of each is vital to success.

One of the easiest ways to spot an enemy's weakness is by a glowing red body part. However, that doesn't always apply to all of the Automatons and Terminids. As you rise up the ranks from the walk in a park Trivial difficulty level to the brutal Helldive, enforcing a certain strategy can yield the best results.

What strategy is that? Well, we've rounded up all of the different enemies in Helldivers 2 enemies as well as their weaknesses and how to take each one down.

Helldivers 2 enemies explained: Full list of weaknesses (Automatons)

Helldivers 2.

The full list of Automaton enemy types can be found below:

Trooper / Raider / Marauder

Trooper in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Headshots and grenades

Essentially the pawns of Helldivers 2, these humanoid robots are more of a nuisance than a major threat but can still take you out if you're not careful. What differentiates the enemy from being a Trooper, Raider or Marauder is what weapon it uses, such as machine guns, jet packs, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and more.

Commissar

Commisar in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Headshots and grenades

An Automaton equivalent of a leader within its military, these robots are much more intelligent with better accuracy and the ability to call a Dropship. They carry a blade and pistol with lightweight armour making them that little bit tougher to kill.

Scout Strider

Scout Strider in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Shoot from behind or rocket launcher

A two-legged machine operated by an Automaton Trooper that sits on its back. These walking turrets (looking like AT-STs from Star Wars) are slow yet formidable. All you need is to pick off the pilot from behind or use explosives to see them off in one. Just make sure not to get too close as they use their mechanical legs to melee.

Berserker

Berserker in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Headshots or torso

These chainsaw-wielding titans will charge on sight, so keep your distance. The fastest way to kill them is by shooting their heads or torsos with a submachine gun or explosive weapon. Alternatively, their legs can be destroyed if you are struggling to stay away.

Devastator

Devastator in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Headshot

The Devastator is another model that comes in three variants: Armcannon (standard), Heavy and Rocket. Depending on which one shows up, they will utilise cannons, machine guns, arm shields and rocket launchers so utilising cover is a must. It's also worth taking advantage of penetrative weapons for Devastator encounters.

Hulk

Hulk in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Orbital bombardment or shoot vents on the back

This weighty Automaton unit has massive firepower and comes in three different variations: Bruiser, Obliterator and Scorcher. All of them have heavy firepower, so teamwork is needed to take them out or an Orbital bombardment from one of the six stratagems available.

Tank

Tank in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Shoot vents on the back

Available in either a Heavy Cannon or Quad HMG variant, the Automaton Tank is one of the toughest enemies in Helldivers 2 thanks to its insane firepower and even stronger armor. The best thing to do is to shoot the vents on the back, ideally with a Railgun.

Dropship

Dropship in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Thrusters

Since a Dropship brings reinforcements to the battlefield, it's smart to take them out fast. Keep an eye out for the four thrusters on the drop ship and shoot them using an RL-112 Recoilless Rifle for the most effective results.

Helldivers 2 enemies explained: Full list of weaknesses (Terminids)

Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Game Studios, PlayStation Studios

The full list of Terminid enemy types can be found below:

Scavenger

Scavenger in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Everything

Scavengers are the lowest-level forms of Terminids, usually appearing in their droves and they attempt to overwhelm by their numbers.

Warrior

Warrior in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Shoot their limbs

Warriors are lightly armoured bugs with multiple limbs that are perfect for taking out. It's best to go for the legs to restrict movement before finishing them off (if they aren't dead already).

Hunter

Hunter in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Everything

Hunters are large bugs that are extremely nimble, can leap significantly and can cause large damage. Keep your distance and pick them off before they get too close.

Stalker

Stalker in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Shoot their limbs or blow up Stalker nest

Stalkers are one of the most annoying enemy types because of how fast they move, alongside their camouflage ability and stun effect. These bugs don't spawn like others – instead popping up via Stalker nests. Deal with these as soon as a Stalker Lair is made known.

Bile Spewer

Bile Spewer in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Headshot or blow-up abdomen

Filled with corrosive acid, the Bile Spewer can be a tricky enemy due to their powerful ranged attacks. While exploding their abdomen (the glowing green body part) is effective, shooting the bug in the head will actually do the job even better.

Brood Commander

Brood Commander in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Shoot their limbs

An enhanced version of a Warrior, Brood Commanders will chase you down and utilise a charge attack whenever possible. Likewise, shooting their limbs off yields the best chance of success to defeating them.

Charger

Charger in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Shoot backside or exposed flesh

A mash-up of a Terminite and a rhino, Chargers don't receive any damage from the front. Circle around them and shoot their glowing backsides or, better yet, their exposed flesh to see them off. The biggest threat of a Charger is its charge attack (no surprises there) so sidestepping these moves is a must for survival.

Bile Titan

Bile Titan in Helldivers 2. Sony

Weakness: Orbital Stratagems

The largest Terminid in Helldivers 2, Bile Titans are also one of the most lethal. Stay far back and use Orbital Stratagems to decimate the super-enhanced bugs. If not, weapons such as the Rail Gun or RL-112 Recoilless Rifle can kill them when shot enough times in the head or abdomen.

If you prefer a visual walkthrough, check out this handy video walkthrough of all Automan and Termindid enemy types and how to counter them from Drybeargamers. If and when any new enemy types are rolled out, we'll make sure to update this guide.

Helldivers 2 is available across PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows.

