The situation is a lot better now, fortunately, with players excited for the upcoming mechs to tear into wave after wave of enemies.

This will surely be a favourite stratagem of many, and will come in clutch at the highest of difficulty levels - and may make getting some of the trophies a little easier to boot, too.

But with all that, let’s dive into just how successful the game has been – despite the fact the developers have 'Rickrolled' us.

Helldivers 2 player count - How many people are playing?

Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Games

Over on SteamDB, Helldivers 2 reached an all-time peak of 458,709 players, with the 24-hour peak being 431,621 as of writing – so it’s safe to say that there is still a huge amount of people playing the game on Steam alone.

Sony doesn’t often reveal player counts, and Arrowhead Game Studios has remained schtum on the matter too.

What we do know is that it overtook Call of Duty and Fortnite on PSN in the United States, as reported by Daniel Morris for GameRant.

It’s easy, then, to imagine that the number of players on PlayStation could easily match or even outstrip the Steam player count, something evidenced by comments from the Arrowhead Game Studio CEO Johan Pilestedt.

What we do know is that PC and PlayStation players are expanding Super Earth arm-in-arm owing to crossplay, though the player count could have been bigger still - as Helldivers 2 isn’t on Xbox.

Helldivers 2 sales numbers - How much money has it made?

Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Games Studios

According to a coy X (formerly Twitter) reply from Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt, Helldivers 2 has sold roughly 3 million copies as of 25th of February 2024, which would work out to around £105 million when taking the £34.99 asking price into consideration.

X user Joe Gaslighter put their estimate to the winds of speculation with "I bet almost 3 million", and the above response from Pilestedt would seem to confirm this.

Owing to all the hilarious clips shared on YouTube and social media, this number has no doubt grown since then.

If an official updated statement is made regarding the player count and total number of copies sold, we’ll update you as soon as possible.

